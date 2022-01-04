Please Enable JavaScript

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Surajit Das
 5 days ago

“The truth”- Conte takes no prisoners following Spurs’ loss to Chelsea

Antonio Conte provides honest Tottenham Hotspur appraisal following Chelsea defeat. According to Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has provided a ruthless assessment of his team’s performance against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg. Tottenham lost to Chelsea by a scoreline of 2-0 and it could...
PL giants opted against Conte because of this reason before Tottenham appointment

The reason of Manchester United not choosing Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte revealed. According to The Telegraph (Subscription Required), Manchester United found Antonio Conte excessively demanding, which prevented the Red Devils from choosing the current Tottenham Hotspur manager for the permanent role. Antonio Conte joined Tottenham in early November. Since...
Conte identifies four Tottenham stars whose days at the club could be numbered

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte identifies four stars he wants to get rid of. According to ESPN, Antonio Conte has shortlisted four Tottenham Hotspur players he wants to offload after a humiliating defeat to Chelsea. The Italian joined Tottenham in the first week of November and has since introduced challenging...
“My vision”- Conte opens up on his future at Tottenham beyond 2023

Antonio Conte optimistic about earning a contract extension after his 18-months spell ends at Tottenham Hotspur. According to Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has suggested that he has no problem working under an 18-month contract to prove himself. Antonio Conte joined Tottenham Hotspur in early November. The Italian...
Tottenham net three late goals to avoid FA Cup upset against Morecambe

Tottenham needed three goals in the final 16 minutes to avoid an FA Cup upset against Morecambe as they came from behind to win 3-1 on an afternoon when record signing Tanguy Ndombele was booed off by the home crowd.Anthony O’Connor’s first-half goal had the League One side – 59 places below their hosts on the football ladder – dreaming of the most famous result in their history, but a late blitz spared Spurs’ blushes.After Ndombele, who asked to leave the club last summer, angered the home fans by taking an age to leave the field when being substituted –...
Tottenham Hotspur drop out of the race for 29-year-old La Liga ace

Transfer News: Tottenham Hotspur drop out from Philippe Coutinho race. According to Sky Sports, Tottenham Hotspur are not interested in signing Philippe Coutinho from Barcelona. Philippe Coutinho has experienced a massive drop in his performance level after moving to Barcelona in 2018. The 29-year-old has struggled for consistency in the...
Paratici opens talks with PL ace on Spurs’ radar

Tottenham Hotspur sporting director Fabio Paratici ‘opened talks’ with Wolves for Adama Traore. According to The Telegraph, Tottenham Hotspur transfer chief Fabio Paratici has initiated talks with Wolverhampton Wanderers over a £20million deal for Adama Traore. Adama Traore had an outstanding spell for the Midlands side during...
Transfer News: PL ace seeking Antonio Conte reunion at Tottenham Hotspur

Vhelsea ace Romelu Lukaku seeking Antonio Conte reunion at Tottenham Hotspur. According to Italian journalist Giovanni Bia via TuttoMercatoWeb (h/t Football.London), Romelu Lukaku desires to play under Antonio Conte at Tottenham Hotspur. Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku made headlines last week due to controversial comments he made on an interview with...
Football rumours: Manchester Utd’s new manager needs Ronaldo seal of approval

What the papers sayCristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United a year before the expiry of his contract if he does not approve of the club’s new manager, the Daily Star says. And Ronaldo has reportedly made it known he would not approve of interim boss Ralf Rangnick getting the permanent job.The Sun claims Liverpool are getting closer to signing 24-year-old winger Luis Diaz. According to the paper, a deal with the Colombian who currently plays for Porto could set the English Premier League club back £60 million.In more Liverpool-related gossip, the club’s current forward Divock Origi could be snatched up...
Tottenham keen to work out a player plus cash deal for Serie A star

Tottenham Hotspur eyeing a player plus cash deal for Dejan Kulusevski. According to Gazzetta Dello Sport via Sport Witness (h/t Football.London), Tottenham Hotspur are still pushing to sign Juventus star Dejan Kulusevski and could include a player as a sweetener to convince the Old Lady. Dejan Kulusevski has experienced a...
Report: Daniel Levy jets off to the Bahamas for key Spurs meeting

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy travels to the Bahamas for transfer budget meeting. According to The Telegraph [Subscription Required], Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has taken the week off from work at North London and has flown to the Bahamas to meet with Spurs owner Joe Lewis. Spurs have been...
Tanguy Ndombele earns Tottenham chance as Antonio Conte praises ‘commitment’

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte is impressed with Tanguy Ndombele’s attitude and said the Frenchman will get the chance to impress in the FA Cup clash with Morecambe on Sunday.The Italian had previously said Ndombele, who is the club’s record signing, had to buy more into the team ethic, having barely used him in the first two months of his time in charge.Things looked bleak for the former Lyon man last week when Conte was asked to explain more about Ndombele’s best role in the team and chose to reply only with: “He’s a midfielder.”But things look to be improving and...
Transfer blow for Tottenham as Barcelona enter race for 25-year-old PL winger

Transfer News: Barcelona have entered the race to sign Tottenham Hotspur target Adama Traore. Spanish news outlet Sport (h/t Football.London), Barcelona are interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur target and Wolverhampton Wanderers winger, Adama Traore. Adama Traore has become a key player for Wolves in the last few seasons. The 25-year-old...
