PCI Pal Appoints Tim Watts as VP of Sales to Drive Expansion in Canada

By AIT News Desk
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePCI Pal, the global provider of cloud-based secure payment solutions, has announced the appointment of Tim Watts as Vice President (VP) Sales for Canada, where he will be responsible for leading the sales growth strategy across Canada. Based at PCI Pal’s Canadian head office in Toronto, Tim joins with...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pci#Canada#Business Communications#Vp#Pci Pal#Canadian
