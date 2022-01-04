PCI Pal Appoints Tim Watts as VP of Sales to Drive Expansion in Canada

Chamberlain Group, a global leader in smart access solutions, is pleased to announce Jeff Meredith as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Meredith has served with the company for three years as President and Chief Operating Officer, executing Chamberlain Group’s transformation strategy. He replaces JoAnna Sohovich, who will move to Chair of Chamberlain Group’s Board of Directors. Meredith will continue to build upon and execute against the transformation initiated under Sohovich moving the company from one that manufactures access hardware to one that creates seamless access experiences by connecting people, points of entry, and events. Chamberlain Group remains uniquely positioned to provide scalable smart access to connected homes, communities, businesses, facilities, and vehicles.

