CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow didn't practice on Wednesday. He won't start in Sunday's season finale against the Browns. "We'll rest him this week and make sure that he's 100% ready to go. I know he's felt good and can play if needed, but I just made the decision that we're going to rest him this week," head coach Zac Taylor said. "I just think having him fully ready to go. You never know what can happen in these games, and so just taking that off the plate and making sure that he's fully healthy and ready to go for the first round of the playoffs."

NFL ・ 18 HOURS AGO