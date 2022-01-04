Business & Industry Services

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
qvcc.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleUsiness & Industry Services department is dedicated to designing and delivering learning and development programs for our region’s incumbent workforce. Our programs help employees upgrade their skills, develop their leadership capabilities, and increase their...

qvcc.edu

pctonline.com

Thomas Pest Services Earns Local Business Recognition

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. – Thomas Pest Services located in Schenectady, N.Y. was recently awarded the recognition of Best Places to Work through the Albany Business Review business newspaper. Businesses across the nation have had their fair share of hurdles in recent months, but local, family-owned Thomas Pest Services has leaned...
SCHENECTADY, NY
aithority.com

Grano To Sell Its Sokopro Business Specialising In Digital Project Management Service In The Construction Industry

Grano to sell its SokoPro business specialising in digital project management service in the construction industry Panostaja’s Grano segment has signed an agreement on the sale of its SokoPro business to the international company iBinder. The sale will be carried out as a share deal and will be preceded by the partial demerger of Grano Oy, a company fully owned by Grano Group Oy, by which the SokoPro business is incorporated and thereby separated from the rest of Grano Oy. The sales price of the shares is approximately EUR 45.5 million and will be paid in one instalment in cash once the deal has been finalised. The deal is expected to be completed by the end of January 2022.
BUSINESS
Greenfield Daily Reporter

Business briefs: Valvoline service outlet coming to McCordsville

HANCOCK COUNTY — An area real estate firm reports the county’s residential real estate market continued its robust activity, bucking the trend of a typical holiday slow-down. According to F.C. Tucker Company, Hancock County saw a 17.9% increase in pended home sales compared to November 2020. Housing inventory...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
atlanticcitynews.net

Business Analyst: What's Next in Business in 2022?

Business analyst is an occupation that can be seen as an official expert on the future of business. But who exactly is a business analyst? What do they do, and how have they evolved since the early days of the occupation? One great place to start exploring this topic is by looking at the way people view the profession in the year 2022. In this blog article, you'll get an idea of what to expect from your job in 2022 and what will be next for businesses. Business analysts are becoming more necessary than ever in today's world. This is because the global best online dispensary canada business landscape has changed so much over the past few years that it requires a new way of understanding to keep up with changes. In this blog article, you'll learn what you should expect from business analytics in 2022.
MARKETS
#Qvcc#Group Training#Live Remote Workshops
Fortune

American businesses need to invest in tech education

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Computer and mathematical occupations are expected to see fast employment growth “as strong demand is expected for IT security and software development, in part due to increased prevalence of telework spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a recent report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
EDUCATION
biospace.com

Beyond the Business Pitch - Plan, Build Relationships and Deliver Succinctly

This year’s virtual J.P. Morgan Week is spurring companies to expand meeting slots throughout the month and conduct more relaxed, productive encounters, even while biotech executives bemoan the lack of chance encounters at networking events, coffee lines and elevators. Epidarex Capital is representative of investors in that, “We are...
ECONOMY
TechRadar

Shifting the oil and gas industry to a digital first mindset

For businesses across the globe digital transformation has epitomized the last decade and has exploded in the last 12 months. Accelerated by the pandemic, we have seen organizations in every sector from retail to manufacturing to public sector, quickly double down on modern cloud and SaaS technologies, and remote or hybrid working in order to maintain business continuity. For many industries including the oil and gas sector, digital transformation is just the first step and now is the time to fully embrace a digital first mindset to deliver digital experience, productivity, efficiency and thrive in a world where digital is a prerequisite. Here’s why.
INDUSTRY
Design World Network

Nook Industries sells family business to Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

Nook Industries, a leader in US engineered linear motion products and solutions, announced today that it has sold the family-owned business to Braintree, Massachusetts based Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (Nasdaq: AIMC), a leading global manufacturer and supplier of motion control, power transmission and automation products. The Nook business, which will be integrated into Altra’s Thomson operating company in its Automation & Specialty (“A&S”) segment, expands the breadth of Altra’s linear products offering.
BRAINTREE, MA
Entrepreneur

How the Indian Hospitality Industry Is Transforming Through Innovation

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. The pandemic’s onset and subsequent series of lockdowns adversely impacted the entire world, and the hospitality industry was at the forefront. However, the sector has also been quick to bounce back from the initial disruptions and dip in business. With realigned strategies, innovative tactics, and a tech-first approach, the hospitality space is already making a comeback as people once again begin to travel, albeit somewhat differently compared to the pre-pandemic time.
INDUSTRY
chronicle99.com

IRS Payments 2022: New Surprise Bonus $5,200 Boosts Being Sent Out: Are You Eligible

IRS will issue surprise checks worth $5,200 in 2022; it will be a welcome relief for the beneficiaries across the US. The conclusion of the stimulus checks has affected the financial situation of low-income families. Marca reports the residents of the Navajo Tribe will receive checks worth $2,000, and the minors will receive $600. The onset of January will be a curtain-raiser to more monetary assistance for the citizens and their family members.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Phramalive.com

Several Players Begin 2022 with New Partnerships in Place

Several Players Begin 2022 with New Partnerships in Place. It’s been a busy day for collaboration announcements in the life sciences world. Here are some of the top stories for today. MSRD, Mindset Partner to Develop Psychedelic Drugs. The McQuade Center for Strategic Research and Development (MSRD) partnered with...
CANCER
GOBankingRates

What To Invest In for 2022

Most investors are likely happy with the stock market's overall performance in 2021, as the S&P 500 index posted a 26.9% gain in 2021. Learn: Do You Know the Differences Between the Stock...
STOCKS
LivingCheap

Work-at-home-jobs you can do now

Our current reality may make you reluctant to take people-centric positions for fear of getting sick. But if you don’t want your finances to expire while you sit out the crisis, you’ll need an alternative. Consider remote jobs for the new era. What kind of jobs are these?...
JOBS
makeuseof.com

The 10 Best Job Websites to Find Remote Work

Remote jobs or jobs that let you work from home ensure a better work-life balance than a 9-5 office job. Here, you can also save the time and money you would have to spend commuting to an office job. Moreover, you can work remotely for companies located anywhere in the...
INTERNET
@growwithco

5 Types of Organizational Structures for Small Business

From functional reporting to flat decision-making, these five types of organizational structures offer unique advantages. Organizational (org) structures help companies stay organized, improve communication and collaborate productively. Choosing the best org structure for your business starts by defining how you want your business to operate and considering the different org models that enable that vision.
SMALL BUSINESS

