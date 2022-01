Gunna is has teased a new track and accompanying visuals to his Instagram earlier this week. In the sample, fans can hear Future and Young Thug featured on the song, giving them a taste of what to expect for his forthcoming album Drip Season 4. The 28-year-old rapper gave fans a nearly one minute teaser clip of the track which shows the WUNNAartist decked out in chains and a red and white ensemble partying it up in a mansion with friends. Gunna shows off his success with a slew of iced-out rings and jewelry and a backward visor.

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO