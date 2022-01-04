ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oddsmakers suggest favorites for WFT name change

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Football Team announced on Tuesday that the franchise's new name will be revealed on Feb. 2, 2022, ending an 18-month process following the retirement of the old moniker and logo. With the reveal still nearly one month away, many fans have speculated what the franchise's new name...

Heavy Mental
1d ago

if they wanted to call the team the best name, they should call him the Washington Redskins. when I was growing up during PE, we played football and you were on either "Skins" or "Shirts" I even had some people say white skins and black skins while playing football. This doesn't bother me nor my family on my mother's side. My mom's ancestors were Cherokee & Lumbee indians. I can't root for a team like the "Washington Football Team" or the "Cleveland Guardians" because these days everyone has to be PC and people these days don't have the balls to stand up for what they believe in. By the way, the Redskins logo was approved by an American Indian in which he posed to be the logo on the Washington Redskins. We have gotten too soft America! 🏈

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc#American Football#Wft#Nbc Sports#Pointsbet Usa#Red Hogs#1500 Washington Fc 1800#Pointsbet Sportsbook#Pointsbetusa
iheart.com

WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
NFL

