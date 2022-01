While the company expects its self-driving subsidiary Cruise to be the first to launch a robotaxi service, Barra said the company is also pursuing personal AVs. “We are looking further down the road at opportunities to extend fully autonomous vehicle technology to personal transportation with the safety and quality our consumers expect and with leading edge autonomous vehicle technology that will transform the ownership experience as we know it in pursuing multiple paths simultaneously,” Barra said. “GM and Cruise are gaining significant technological expertise and experience and we are working to be the fastest to market with a retail personal autonomous vehicle. In fact, we aim to deliver our first personal autonomous vehicles as soon as the middle of this decade.”

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO