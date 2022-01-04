Josina Anderson insists teams would still sign Antonio Brown after meltdown with Bucs

When Antonio Brown left the field during Sunday’s game, waiting for an Uber outside MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, many assumed the mercurial receiver had played his final NFL snap, with his sideline outburst against the Jets spelling the unfortunate end of a once-promising career derailed by ego, erratic decisions and a deep self-destructive streak. And while that may still be the case—appearing before the cameras Monday night at Barclays Center, Brown did not look like an individual particularly interested in playing football—one prominent reporter isn’t convinced we’ve seen the last of AB.

According to intel gathered by former ESPN news-breaker Josina Anderson, now of CBS Sports, Antonio could easily find another NFL opportunity if he wants one, even after his tumultuous stint in Tampa Bay, which included a three-game suspension for trying to pass off a fake vaccine card, both a violation of league rules and federal law. If the seven-time Pro Bowler successfully clears waivers and becomes a free agent, Brown could immediately sign with another team. The 33-year-old’s baggage may be a deterrent to some, but in the NFL, where winning consistently trumps morality, there will always be a place for someone with Brown’s talent.

While it’s hard to feel much sympathy for Brown given his track record as a locker room headache in Pittsburgh, Oakland and now Tampa Bay, it’s clear the veteran needs help with many rightfully concerned about his mental state. Recent CTE findings by Boston University and other top research institutions have informed a larger dialogue on the long-term effects of head trauma. Brown notably suffered a brain injury on a dangerous hit by known headhunter Vontaze Burfict in 2016 , though it’s impossible to know what kind of impact, if any, that concussion has had on his career and lifestyle.

As suggested by former NFL running back Ricky Williams during his appearance Sunday on The Dan Le Batard Show , it could be as simple as Brown, a player with a Hall-of-Fame resume and career earnings totaling over $80 million, losing his passion for the sport that forged his identity for so long. “When I look at it, I just say he probably is done playing football. And I don’t mean he’s done because no one will give him a shot. I mean he’s done because he doesn’t want to do it anymore,” said Williams. “He’s made it clear that he doesn’t really want to play.”

Whether that’s fair to Brown’s teammates, particularly Tom Brady, who stuck his neck out for him when coach Bruce Arians wanted to cut bait, is another question entirely. The only thing we know for sure right now is how little we actually know about Antonio’s thought process and what motivated him to walk out on the Buccaneers.

