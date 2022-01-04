Former prosecutor Milhiser announces he will run for Illinois secretary of state

Former United States Attorney for the Central District of Illinois John Milhiser has announced he’s running for secretary of state as a Republican.

“It is a privilege to run for this office and continue to fight to make our state a better place to live. I am running because we can do better in Illinois. We can have good government. We can have safe communities, and we can rebuild trust in our leaders,” said Milhiser in a press release.

Milhiser resigned his post as U.S. attorney in February when he, along with most other Trump appointees were asked to resign by President Joe Biden. This is a routine part of presidential transitions.

He was also previously the Sangamon County state’s attorney. He currently teaches government, history and English at the Springfield Public Schools’ Lawrence Education Center, a school offering adult education high school credit courses.

Democrats have already reacted to Milhiser’s candidacy, calling him a “pawn” of former Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner and conservative donor Ken Griffin.

“Rauner and Griffin are most famous for waging a disastrous four-year war on good government in Illinois, decimating our social safety net and nearly plunging our state into junk status. Rauner and Griffin are now back, choosing their own slate of hand picked puppets instead of letting voters to have their say.” said Democratic Party of Illinois Executive Director Abby Witt in a statement.

Ken Griffin is a billionaire hedge fund manager known for spending millions in Illinois politics, most recently when he spent just over $53.7 million on a campaign against a proposed constitutional amendment to allow the state to implement a graduated income tax.

Milhiser had not yet filed the paperwork where he would have to disclose any campaign donations, as of Tuesday afternoon. He could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.

Dan Brady is the only other Republican in the race. Brady is a member of the House of Representatives, serving Bloomington-Normal and rural McLean County.

Brady has earned endorsements from at least 43 state lawmakers, including House Minority Leader Jim Durkin as well as three of Illinois’ five congressional republicans.

“Having Republican lawmakers’ support and guidance behind me is significant,” Brady said in a statement on Tuesday. “Their support will allow us to build an effective campaign infrastructure from Cairo to Waukegan as I prepare to share my message with voters in the months ahead.”

The last time a Republican was secretary of state was from 1991 to 1999, when George Ryan served before running for governor. Since 1999, Democrat Jesse White has held the office, being elected to the office six times.

Milhiser’s announcement comes on the same day as U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin announced his endorsement of Chicago Democrat Anna Valencia for the race. Valencia is currently Chicago’s city clerk.

“Anna Valencia is ready to make history as the first woman to be elected as Illinois Secretary of State,” said Durbin in a press release. “She is part of the newest generation of Democrats who are critical to our future in this state.”

Valencia was Durbin’s campaign manager during his 2014 senate campaign.

“I was honored when he trusted me to run his re-election campaign back in 2014, and I am thrilled that he has once again put his faith and trust in me by endorsing me in this race,” said Valencia.

Valencia has also been endorsed by Illinois’ other senator, Tammy Duckworth, who is also a Democrat.

On the Democratic side, Chicago Ald. Pat Dowell , Chicago Ald. David Moore and former state Treasurer Alexi Giannoulias are also running.

