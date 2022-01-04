Montclair's Guerriero Gelato closing its doors 'indefinitely'

Mike Guerriero, owner of Guerriero Gelato, announced on Tuesday that he is closing his shop on Bloomfield Avenue in Montclair "indefinitely, with great sadness."

The immediate reason was the difficulty of staffing with COVID's omicron variant raging in the area.

"December was pure chaos," he said. "Eighty percent of my staff called in to say they'd been exposed at holiday gatherings or had to get tested. I've had more positive tests and exposures in December than in the last two years of the pandemic. Despite the availability of vaccines and testing sites, I have more issues than I've ever had before. It's so frustrating."

Guerriero said Christmas was "A madhouse. I had record orders but had to close early and cancel orders. That really hurt."

Though none of his employees got sick and staff are masked at all times, "we cannot control what's going on outside our building," he said.

New Jersey's hospitals are seeing the number of COVID patients rise to levels not recorded since early in the pandemic. More than 27,000 new cases were reported to the state on Monday, with Essex County having the highest per capita case rate in the state.

Guerriero said his Caldwell location will remain open and customers can still order online from the Montclair website for delivery. "Instead of trying to run two shops halfway, we are combining staff and opening Caldwell back to full hours," he wrote.

This isn't the first time Guerriero has expressed frustration over the trials of running his downtown Montclair shop. In November, he went public about customers and staff getting ticketed for parking at broken meters and said he was considering moving his store elsewhere.

"Thankfully, the parking issue has been rectified," he said.

But there's more. He has lingering issues in the ground floor spaces he leases on Bloomfield Avenue, which was flooded during Ida. Some of the problems haven't been addressed, such as his water-damaged register.

The problem with leaving Montclair, where he's been for 16 years, is that all the gelato for his Montclair and Caldwell stores is made there, as well as the ice cream he supplies to local restaurants such as Laboratorio, Osteria Prime 151, Just Jakes, the Cloverleaf Tavern and Stuffed Burger. Before moving permanently he will have to find another location where he can make the product, he said.

"It's just the perfect storm of circumstances right now. There is so much at stake when you have a business."

He said the closure won't affect Guerriero's donations of provisions to the local soup kitchen, Toni's Kitchen, which he started at the beginning of the pandemic nearly two years ago, working with the Community Outreach group of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.

Other local eateries are being forced to close because of the omicron wave, he said, citing Little Daisy Bake Shop, Fascino and Prime 94 in Montclair.

Despite all his struggles, Guerriero remains hopeful that he won't have to close permanently. "We are going to try our best to open sometime in the future. In another month or so maybe everything will cool down," he said.

