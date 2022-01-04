ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CORRECTS 3rd Right Now, which moved at 2:20 a.m., Eastern time.

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 1 day ago

Investigators narrow search for origin of Colorado wildfire. BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Investigators looking for the cause of the Colorado wildfire that destroyed nearly 1,000 homes and buildings have narrowed their search to a sparsely populated neighborhood near Boulder. Authorities say it’s the same area where a passer-by captured video of...

wtop.com

Reuters

U.S. expands Trump-era border program to San Diego

(Reuters) - The United States on Monday expanded to San Diego, California, the Trump-era border program that forces asylum seekers to wait in Mexico for U.S. immigration hearings, in keeping with a federal court order, Biden administration officials told reporters. Democratic President Joe Biden attempted to scrap his Republican predecessor’s...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Forbes

Why Now Is The Time For An AI Bill Of Rights

Stephen Ritter is Chief Technology Officer at Mitek, a global leader in mobile deposit and digital identity verification solutions. When the director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy proposes an artificial intelligence (AI) bill of rights, you know the conversation is leaping from technologists’ private discussions to mainstream thought. And I, for one, fully support the idea.
TECHNOLOGY
weatherboy.com

Out of Control Russian Rocket Update: Caribbean or U.S. East Coast Possible Impact Zones Today

An updated forecast released today suggests that an out-of-control Russian rocket tumbling back towards Earth could strike this afternoon around 1:24 pm ET, perhaps near or over the islands of the eastern Caribbean. In an updated forecast shared by Joseph Remis on satflare.com and Twitter, it shows the rocket, or what’s left of it, coming down around Anguilla, Barbuda, and Saint Kitts and Nevis shortly after lunchtime today. Because the rocket is uncontrolled and could shift around erratically as it enters the Earth’s atmosphere, impact could occur outside of that estimated strike time by as much as two hours. If the rocket stayed aloft for another orbit, the next possible path it could take would bring it near the entire U.S. east coast, with the out-of-control mass crossing over southern Florida near West Palm Beach on the east coast and exiting over the Everglades National Park on the west coast, crossing over the central Florida Keys on its way over Cuba. This out-of-control Russian rocket is the Persei upper stage rocket which carried a dummy payload into space as part of Russia’s Angara A5 rocket test.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
chronicle99.com

4th Stimulus Check Payments Could Be Deposited Into Accounts In 2022 Without Lawmaker Approval

The Omicron variant is spreading like wildfire, and health experts warn that though the symptoms are mild, the healthcare system could be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of new patients. In addition, Americans are calling for recurring payment relief to tackle the latest economic woes precipitated by the surge in COVID cases. Petitions are being organized, with one petition reaching almost three million signatures.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

45 Rattled!: Trump reveals ‘tell’ in escalating money probe

Former Florida blogger Donald Trump is suing New York Attorney General Letitia James over her inquiry into his business practices. Trump argues “her mission is guided solely by political animus and a desire to harass…” MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by investigative journalist David Cay Johnston and Neal Katyal to discuss. Dec. 21, 2021.
POTUS
abccolumbia.com

Nearly a year after the Capitol insurrection, 70% of Americans polled believe it was a threat to our democracy

ABC NEWS– It has been nearly a year since the surreal scene played out in Washington, when a violent mob of pro-Trump protestors stormed the U.S. Capitol. As we approach the anniversary of the insurrection, a new ABC News poll shows more than 70% of Americans believe that riot was a threat to our democracy, and a majority of 58% believe Donald Trump bears a share of the blame.
PROTESTS
Daily Mail

'I told you to stay home!' Healthcare worker busts patient who tested positive for COVID-19 out shopping just HOURS after getting her result - as US hits new daily case record

A healthcare worker has publicly called out a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 but went out shopping instead of isolating. TikTok user @eliicoco shamed the risky behavior on TikTok while she was at a Ross store after she got off from work. While waiting to pay, she noticed a...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Kelly Ernby death: Republican DA who fought California vaccine mandates dies from Covid

A rising Republican star out of California has died from Covid-19 just weeks after lashing out at vaccine mandates during a right-wing rally. Kelly Ernby, the deputy district attorney of Orange County and a presumptive state Assembly candidate in 2022, died shortly after telling her family and friends that she had contracted Covid-19. According to The Los Angeles Times, Ms Ernby fell ill shortly after she spoke at a Turning Points USA rally on 4 December. She told rally-goers that "there's nothing that matters more than our freedoms right now." It is unclear if Ms Ernby, who died at...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Everything we know about Twelve Tribes ‘cult’ living on land where Colorado fires allegedly began

As investigators continued to probe the cause of devastating fires last week which levelled more than 1,000 structures northwest of Denver and burned 6,200 acres, they were zeroing in on a specific site - which is home to members of a fundamentalist fringe group called The Twelve Tribes.Who are The Twelve Tribes?The Twelve Tribes describes itself on the group website as “an emerging spiritual nation”. “We are a confederation of twelve self-governing tribes, made up of self-governing communities,” the website proclaims. “By community, we mean families and single people who live together in homes and on farms. We are...
RELIGION

