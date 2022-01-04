Gaming chairman: No truth to rumor that Louisiana online sports betting will launch next week

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Sports betting is officially underway at Hollywood Casino in Perryville. The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission announced Thursday it has issued a sports wagering license to the casino after it completed two days of controlled demonstrations. Hollywood Casino is the fifth facility in Maryland to open sports betting, joining MGM National Harbor, Live! Casino, Horseshoe and Ocean Downs, which launched their sportsbooks earlier this month. The Sports Wagering Application Review Commission awarded their licenses last month. The five casinos are among 17 entities designated in the sports wagering law to conduct sports betting, according to the MLGCC. Others include Long Shot’s, Riverboat and Greenmount Station, all of which are expected to begin sports wagers in early 2022. Thirty states and Washington, D.C. have approved sports wagering, including Maryland’s neighbors in Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Delaware, according to the American Gaming Association. As WJZ previously reported, Marylanders approved a ballot question to legalize sports betting during the 2020 election, by a margin of 2 to 1.

