Louisiana State

Gaming chairman: No truth to rumor that Louisiana online sports betting will launch next week

By Robert Linnehan
saturdaydownsouth.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSorry everyone. There is no truth to the rumor that Louisiana online sports betting will launch next week. Several excited readers shared notifications they received that Louisiana online sports betting was set to launch next week. The only problem is, according to Louisiana Gaming Control Board Chairman Ronnie Johns, they aren’t...

www.saturdaydownsouth.com

valleyrecord.com

Snoqualmie Casino launches sports betting app

After becoming the first place in Washington to allow for legal sports betting last September, the Snoqualmie Casino has launched mobile sports betting at its casino. The Snoqualmie Casino Sports mobile app, available on both iOS and Android, allows for registered sports bettors to make wagers from their mobile device while within a geofenced perimeter of Snoqualmie Casino property.
SNOQUALMIE, WA
96.5 KVKI

The Sad Truth: One in Five Louisiana Kids are Hungry

As a father of two Louisiana kids myself, this troubling statistic shook me up tonight. It's a horrible thought to come to grips with, especially when you weren't expecting things in our state to be nearly this bad. The sad truth is that one in five Louisiana children are hungry. To me, that 20% of our kids being hungry is simply hard to wrap my mind around. This are the types of statistics that you expect to hear when reading about the incredibly saddening living conditions in third world countries.
LOUISIANA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Hollywood Casino In Perryville Launches Sports Betting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Sports betting is officially underway at Hollywood Casino in Perryville. The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission announced Thursday it has issued a sports wagering license to the casino after it completed two days of controlled demonstrations. Hollywood Casino is the fifth facility in Maryland to open sports betting, joining MGM National Harbor, Live! Casino, Horseshoe and Ocean Downs, which launched their sportsbooks earlier this month. The Sports Wagering Application Review Commission awarded their licenses last month. The five casinos are among 17 entities designated in the sports wagering law to conduct sports betting, according to the MLGCC. Others include Long Shot’s, Riverboat and Greenmount Station, all of which are expected to begin sports wagers in early 2022. Thirty states and Washington, D.C. have approved sports wagering, including Maryland’s neighbors in Virginia, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Delaware, according to the American Gaming Association. As WJZ previously reported, Marylanders approved a ballot question to legalize sports betting during the 2020 election, by a margin of 2 to 1.
PERRYVILLE, MD
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
Local
Louisiana Government
cdcgamingreports.com

2021 look back: States that legalized and/or launched sports betting

If it seemed like a new state was legalizing or launching sports betting every time you turned around in 2021 that’s because … well, somewhere, one was. Eleven states went live with some new form of wagering over the last 12 months, and six U.S. states or territories legalized. And those numbers don’t include Florida, where the Seminoles negotiated a compact with the state and the U.S. Department of Interior approved it, but a federal judge threw it out.
GAMBLING
saturdaydownsouth.com

Florida online sports betting ballot initiative still needs hundreds of thousands of signatures

Hundreds of thousands of signatures still need to be verified to get a Florida online sports betting ballot initiative in front of voters for the 2022 general election. A ballot initiative to legalize online sports betting in Florida for qualified sportsbook operators, and state tribes with a current gaming compact, currently has 233,527 verified signatures, according to the Florida Division of Elections.
FLORIDA STATE
Citizen Online

A list of legal online sports betting states

As of December 2021, online sports betting is legal in 17 states. There are a handful of states where sports betting is legal, but only in person. Below is a the list of each state with legal online sports betting:. Arizona: Sports betting became legal for sportsbooks and mobile apps...
GAMBLING
gamingintelligence.com

Arkansas Racing Commission approves online sports betting rules

Sports bettors in Arkansas may soon be allowed to place bets remotely under amended casino gaming rules. The amendments approved Thursday by the Arkansas Racing Commission would allow players who are physically present in the state to place bets without the need to visit a casino or to pre-register an online wagering account in person.
ARKANSAS STATE
#Sports Betting#Gaming#Yahoo Fantasy Sports#Fantasy Flex
gamingintelligence.com

Arizona brings in $15m from sports betting in first seven weeks

DraftKings has come out on top in Arizona’s newly regulated sports betting market with handle of $151.4m in October, with BetMGM taking the top spot as the most profitable operator during the month. The latest figures from the Arizona Department of Gaming show a total of $486.1m in sports...
ARIZONA STATE
estnn.com

Nevada Sports Betting: Best NV Online Betting Apps for 2022

Nevada has long been the most accessible state for sports betting in the entire nation. Look back at the history books and you’ll see that sports betting has been allowed here since 1949. However, things were quite different back then, and sports betting wasn’t quite as ethical and regulated as it is today, at least not prior to 1949 where sports betting wasn’t even regulated. Then again, that’s what makes Nevada and Las Vegas such interesting places. To put this into context, that means that Nevada residents have been able to bet on professional sports for over 70 years.
NEVADA STATE
GamingToday

Mississippi Mobile Sports Betting Should Launch Quickly Once Legal

Mississippi could launch mobile sports betting quickly once it is legal, says the state’s top gaming regulator. But it is up to the Mississippi Legislature to start the clock. Mississippi Gaming Commission Executive Director Jay McDaniel said recently on The Gallo Radio Show that legalization begins with the Senate...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
theplaidhorse.com

Before To Start Gambling: The Best And The Worst Casino Game Odds

Gambling has become a regular activity by many people throughout the world at the best online casino real money Australia. Recently a study showed that about 1.6 billion people are involved in playing gamble games every year. The larger population of these categories of people are those who play at land-based casinos or online casinos for fun or real money. The amount lost during gambling to the house is very high; although no definite number is given, estimation ranges up to hundreds of billions of dollars each year. However, players are quite aware that the house has the upper hand, but that doesn’t deter them from playing.
GAMBLING
nysportsday.com

What Types Of Bets Will Be Allowed In NY Online Sports Betting?

Legal mobile sports betting in New York state is drawing closer by the day and may launch by mid-January. But until a specific date is announced by the New York State Gaming Commission, residents of the state can only ponder which event they’ll first wager on. Will it be...
GAMBLING
WKRG News 5

Florida Lottery introduces new draw game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Lottery is introducing a new draw game today, Jan. 3, where matching one number can win cash prizes up to $1,250. In the new game, CASH POP, players select a number from 1 to 15 and the dollar amount they wish to play per number- $1, $2 or $5. […]
LOTTERY
saturdaydownsouth.com

Louisiana in-person sports betting has been a win so far

Louisiana online sports betting has yet to launch, but the state has had a nice opening to sports betting since its October 31 launch. According to Louisiana State Police Gaming Enforcement’s November revenue report, eight casinos accepted $27.6 million in sports bets from Oct. 31 through November. The net proceeds reported by casinos were nearly $5.7 million over that period of time.
LOUISIANA STATE
blackchronicle.com

Houston Bap. vs. Southeastern Louisiana: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Southeastern Louisiana @ Houston Bap. Current Records: Southeastern Louisiana 4-9; Houston Bap. 4-6 The Houston Bap. Huskies will play host again and welcome the Southeastern Louisiana Lions to Leonard E. Merrell Center, where tip-off is scheduled for 12 p.m. ET on Thursday. The Huskies should still be riding high after a victory, while Southeastern Louisiana will be looking to regain their footing.
BASKETBALL
legalsportsreport.com

Arkansas Takes Big Step Toward Legalizing Online Sports Betting

Sports betting in Arkansas is set to expand online. The Arkansas Racing Commission voted to adopt new rules and regulations Thursday to expand the options for Arkansas sports betting. Arkansas casinos have offered sports betting in retail sportsbooks since 2019. The vote came without discussion despite more than an hour of back-and-forth comments from stakeholders.
ARKANSAS STATE

