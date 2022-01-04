WATCH: Minnesota Grandparents Attempt A Water Fight In Frigid Winter Weather

Mercy President Craig McCoy says his hospital system is seeing a rapid spike in COVID-19 cases. "We're seeing definitely a rapid spike as of this morning across the areas that we serve, including our regional hospitals with 123 patients hospitalized with COVID," said McCoy. "107 of those are here in Springfield. Fortunately, a few less on the ventilators and ICU this time than with the with Delta but still 13 on ventilators. Out of that 107, To give you a comparison of where we are 30 days ago, we were just over 60 patients. If you go back to Thanksgiving, we were at 27 patients and now so we've seen a very rapid climb." McCoy said his staff is working to keep up with the influx of patients in a short period of time. "We're certainly stretched," said McCoy. "We're getting creative and different things that we're doing. Our co-workers are are working in new and innovative fashions to make sure that we care for everybody. We push it to the limit. We do have concerns." McCoy said their hospitals are feeling the strain of Covid test shortages, as patients show up to the Emergency Room to be tested. "It is and it's certainly not the best thing to do," said McCoy. "If you just need a COVID test there are multiple places to do that from outpatient facilities. You can you can go online to the Mercy Clinic Ambulatory Advanced Care Center or Mercy-Go Health and we can schedule an appointment there. The pharmacies, other health care providers in the community, we all have different access points. The ER is not the best place to come to get a COVID test. If you're having emergent symptoms, respiratory symptoms, or other emergencies, that's what the Emergency Room is for."

SPRINGFIELD, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO