Sabres' Alex Tuch: Added to COVID-19 protocols

 1 day ago

Tuch was designated for the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Tuesday. Tuch has averaged 17:08 of...

Sabres Notebook: Kyle Okposo and Casey Fitzgerald added to Covid protocol list

The Buffalo Sabres got Dylan Cozens, Zemgus Girgensons and Mark Jankowski back from the Covid-19 protocol list Monday and started practice in KeyBank Center with 16 forwards on the ice. Granato, who entered Covid-19 protocol on Sunday, missed the last two games. Assistant Matt Ellis directed the club in Wednesday's...
Wild place Victor Rask on waivers, sign goalie

The Minnesota Wild just cannot stop doing some damn transactions on a Tuesday afternoon!. After recalling their two top prospects in Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy to the NHL, the Wild have placed forward Victor Rask on waivers to make room for them on the roster and in the lineup.
Alex Tuch
Chicago Blackhawks trade Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Sam Lafferty

The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday traded longtime left wing project Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Sam Lafferty. Lafferty, 26, carries a $750,000 salary-cap hit and is signed through the end of the season. He’ll travel to Arizona, where the Hawks play the Coyotes on Thursday, and be assigned to the active roster. Lafferty, a 2014 fourth-round pick, had two assists in 10 ...
Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
Little Caesars Arena’s reactions to this fan on the jumbotron is the best thing we’ve seen all week

The Detroit Red Wings picked up a HUGE 6-2 win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. Not only did they dominate on the scoreboard but they also ended a pretty long drought too! Until last night, the Red Wings went 100 straight games without scoring on the penalty kill! Tyler Bertuzzi and Pius Suter ended that drought with one goal each just 37 seconds apart on the same PK! You can only imagine how loud Little Caesars Arena was!
Claude Giroux and Ivan Provorov added to NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list

The hits keep coming for the Philadelphia Flyers. Captain Claude Giroux and top-pair defenseman Ivan Provorov were placed on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list on Tuesday, January 4th, along with one staff member. This comes just one day after Jackson Cates, Nate Seeler, and one staff member were placed on the list on Monday.
Cale Makar’s OT goal lifts Avalanche past Blackhawks 4-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Cale Makar tried to downplay his game-winning goal Tuesday night, calling the sequence “a little bit lucky.” Colorado teammate Erik Johnson offered a much different description. “Yeah, it was sick,” Johnson said. Makar scored on a slick move 2:38 into overtime, lifting the surging Avalanche to a 4-3 victory over the Chicago […]
Senators' Chris Tierney: Enters COVID-19 protocols

Tierney was designated for the NHL's COVID-19 protocols Monday. Tierney was held without a point in his last nine appearances, his longest drought of the season. After scoring four goals through the month of October, the center hasn't scored since Nov. 2.
