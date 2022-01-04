ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The politics of hope

By Cameron Brown
Sturgis Journal
Sturgis Journal
 1 day ago
In the depths of the nation’s economic crisis, America’s newly-elected patrician president calmed the nation’s fears with these consoling words paraphrased from Henry David Thoreau: “let me assert my firm belief that the only thing we have to fear is fear itself”—an affirmation of the American creed, and an appropriate pronouncement for troubled times.

Little wonder biblical accounts of angelic visits often begin with the words, “fear not!” Whether to first-century shepherd’s “abiding in the field” or to a 20th-century Inaugural audience on the Capitol steps, the renunciation of fear has been a gateway to hope. And hope breeds a renewed sense of optimism, confidence, and purpose. Fear, on the other hand, is the tool of despots—a negative force multiplier whose rendezvous with destiny is a dead end. Think of the ash heap of history that is Nazi Germany and the Axis powers, Soviet Russia, and totalitarian regimes around the world.

There is in America’s founding an implied affirmation of hope. Beyond the glaring inconsistencies of our history is the affirming counter point of freedom and liberty, the sacred value of human life, and most significantly, a legal means for self-correction. We are the only nation in world history so conceived and dedicated, and therein lies the promise of America, and the root cause of our celebrated patriotism.

When the massive British fleet arrived on America’s shores, the newly declared American states were in a state of high alarm, but they did not yield to a paralysis of fear, however fearful they may have been. They were newly christened a new nation buoyed with a birth certificate that carried the hope and promise of the ages—a transformative declaration of self-evident truths about God-given rights. A declaration that Lincoln said, “gave liberty, not alone to the people of this country, but . . . to the world, for all future time.”

In his annual message to Congress in December of 1862 President Lincoln referred to America as “the last best hope of earth.” He well understood the rarity of America in the history of nations.

A leader’s best message is not one of fear or panic, but hope—that which “springs eternal.” There is no better New Year’s message for a free people than an abiding hope in the promise of America to be a beacon of liberty for the oppressed, a land of opportunity for the rest! To paraphrase an old proverb, “Fear knocked. Hope answered. No one was there.”

Cameron S. Brown is president of the Kalamazoo Abraham Lincoln Institute and a former Michigan State Senator. Follow him at www.HistoryFrontiers.blog.

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sturgis, MI from Sturgis Journal.

