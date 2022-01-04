ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Murders hit 25-year high in Chicago amid crime wave

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This...

video.foxnews.com

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Chicago’s 2021 homicide rate highest in 25 years

CHICAGO — Chicago’s homicide rate was the most of any city in the United States during 2021 and was the most in the Second City in a quarter-century. According to statistics released by the Chicago Police Department on Saturday, there were 797 homicides in the city during 2021, WLS-TV reported. That is 25 more than 2020 and the most since 1996, according to the data.
CHICAGO, IL
Herald & Review

Chicago reached at least 800 homicides in 2021, a level not seen in 25 years

Chicago endured one of its deadliest years in at least the last quarter-century in 2021, according to Chicago Police Department data, information from other law enforcement and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. According to case data from the medical examiner released Monday, that office handled more than 1,000...
hotnewhiphop.com

Young Dolph Allegedly Pictured In Photo With Murder Suspect Justin Johnson

Nothing moves faster than social media users with a plan and immediately after a suspect in Young Dolph's murder was named, the internet swiftly got to work. It was back in November when Dolph was murdered outside of a bakery in his hometown of Memphis, and since that time, there has been an outcry for police to track down his killers. Earlier today (January 5), the Memphis Police Department stated that they have issued an arrest warrant for 23-year-old Justin Johnson, even adding that there was a $15,000 reward for information leading to his capture.
Vice

Influencer Who Dated Drug Dealers Was Just Arrested With 169 Baggies of Cocaine

MEXICO CITY — A reality TV star and aspiring reggaetón artist was arrested in Mexico City on Monday in a stolen car with over 150 bags of cocaine. Gabriela Castillo, 26, has been publicly linked romantically to multiple well-known gangsters in the Mexican capital in the past and was detained this week alongside an alleged member of a car theft ring, according to local media.
Daily Mail

Chicago police chief who arrested Jussie Smollett says he would have let him off if he'd apologized and reveals actor's pristine Subway sandwich gave away that he hadn't been beaten by MAGA thugs

The Chicago Police Chief who arrested Jussie Smollett for lying to cops back in 2019 has revealed he would let him off with an apology and wouldn't have pursued criminal charges if he'd admitted lying three years ago. Eddie Johnson was in charge of the force when Smollett staged the...
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell’s new prison ‘will be like Disneyland’ compared to New York cell, expert says

Ghislaine Maxwell’s new prison will be like Disneyland compared with the “wretched, dank, cold” New York detention centre she was detained in while awaiting trial, an expert has said.Maxwell, 60, has been convicted of five of the six charges against her at her sex trafficking trial in New York, potentially carrying a combined prison sentence of up to 65 years in prison.A date for her sentencing is yet to be arranged and following Wednesday’s verdict, she returned to her cell at Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where she has been held since July 2020.Metropolitan Detention Center is considered to...
Fox News

California woman found partially buried in desert decades ago identified by DNA

A woman found partially buried in the Southern California desert nearly three decades ago has been identified through a DNA sample, authorities said Monday. The body of Patricia Cavallaro, 57, a resident of the Los Angeles suburb of Bellflower, was discovered on Oct. 24, 1994, in the Thousand Palms area in Riverside County. Her remains were eventually linked to her son after a DNA match, the Desert Sun reported.
Hot 107.9

Former New Orleans Saints Player Dies While In Police Custody In Alabama

This Ex-NFL player has died while in the custody of police in Alabama after being arrested for an altercation. Glenn Foster Jr. the 31 years old African-American male and former professional football player for the New Orleans Saints back in 2013 was arrested Saturday, December 4, 2021 in Alabama during a high speed chase. He was caught going 90 […]
