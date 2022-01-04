ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton County, GA

Media Releases

claytoncountyga.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPLOST project updates are ongoing. Visit the www.claytonsplost.com website for...

www.claytoncountyga.gov

beckershospitalreview.com

3 states declaring state of emergency amid COVID-19 surges

As the U.S. shattered global case records Jan. 3, reporting more than 1 million new daily COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations are also rising across the nation, causing some officials to declare a state of emergency to manage the surges. Here are three states that have declared a state of emergency amid...
County
Clayton County, GA
Clayton County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
wearebreakingnews.com

Washington State Senator Dies After Contracting COVID

SEATTLE (AP) – Doug Ericksen, a local Washington state senator and a staunch conservative, has died. He was 52 years old. Ericksen died on Friday, weeks after testing positive for coronavirus in El Salvador, although the cause of his death had not yet been released. The Republican caucus in the state Senate confirmed the lawmaker’s death on Saturday.
WASHINGTON STATE
Motley Fool

Stimulus Check Update: Talks Reopen for Fourth Stimulus Check

COVID-19 continues to wreak havoc medically and financially. If there is another round of stimulus, it is likely to go to small business owners. There remain political obstacles in the way of further assistance. We've been writing for months that there's little chance of a fourth check hitting bank accounts...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Splost
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
NewsBreak
Youtube
foodcontessa.com

In 2022, the IRS Will Be Sending Out a New Surprise Bonus of $5,200: Are You Eligible for the Program?

In 2022, the IRS will distribute $5,200 surprise payments to recipients across the United States, which will be a welcome respite. The end of the stimulus cheques has had an impact on low-income households’ financial status. Residents of the Navajo Tribe will get $2,000 in cheques, while kids will receive $600, according to Marca. The beginning of January will serve as a prelude to increased monetary aid for residents and their families.
PERSONAL FINANCE
chronicle99.com

How To Receive A $1,400 Stimulus Check in 2022: Check All Details Here

2022 has begun. Over the last two years, the COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on the American economy and taken millions of lives. Indeed, the United States of America has experienced, perhaps, the greatest economic retraction it has had in history. Inflation is soaring, the cost-of-living adjustment of around 5.9%.
INCOME TAX
CNET

COVID vaccine mandate news: Vaccination requirements to start next week

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate is scheduled to start Jan. 10. It will require businesses with 100 or more employees to either get fully vaccinated or provide negative COVID-19 test results weekly, though there is a grace period to allow for compliance. The regulations will cover roughly 84 million workers, according to the administration. However, the vaccine requirement could be blocked again, pending the Supreme Court decision on Friday.
PHARMACEUTICALS
empowerwisconsin.org

Leave it to Evers: Tony regrets not being able to lock you down

Gov. Tony Evers in recent days has reminded us how much he fancies lockdowns and mask mandates, and that he’d be rolling out the restrictive measures right now if only that meddling Wisconsin Supreme Court hadn’t stopped him. With Wisconsin’s COVID-19 cases rising amid the spread of the...
WISCONSIN STATE
BGR.com

New $1,100 stimulus checks are coming right now if you live in this state

2022 is finally here, but, unfortunately, we still don’t have good news yet for anyone hoping for clarity around when and if the federal government is sending out more stimulus checks (and here’s why). This will be the first month since June 2021 without any new child tax credits checks on the 15th. And it’s for that reason, as we’ve been saying for days now, stimulus checks are very much a state-level story for now. Initiatives like California’s Golden State Stimulus program offer an instructive example.
INCOME TAX

