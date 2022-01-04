Media Releases

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate is scheduled to start Jan. 10. It will require businesses with 100 or more employees to either get fully vaccinated or provide negative COVID-19 test results weekly, though there is a grace period to allow for compliance. The regulations will cover roughly 84 million workers, according to the administration. However, the vaccine requirement could be blocked again, pending the Supreme Court decision on Friday.
