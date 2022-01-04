Second Snow Storm Could Hit Maryland By End Of Week

Accuweather Snow Map Photo Credit: Accuweather

Marylanders are barely digging out from a major winter storm that dumped close to a foot of snow in some areas but -- a second winter storm could be heading this way by the end of the week, according to Accuweather.

The winter storm could move to the mid-Atlantic region by Thursday and bring up to 6 inches of snow to some areas of the state by Friday morning.

On the other hand, AccuWeather forecasters say the storm could become weaker and take the opposite track, heading straight out to sea.

If it hits, snow is expected to start around 8 p.m. Thursday and stop sometime Friday morning.

Visit Accuweather for more information on the potential snowmaker.

