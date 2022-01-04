ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teacher allegedly administered COVID-19 vaccine, only approved for 18 years and older, to a teenager in her living room without the permission of the boy’s parents

By Erica Knowles
 1 day ago
According to reports, the 54-year-old teacher was arrested after she reportedly administered a COVID-19 vaccine to a teenager in her living room. The 17-year-old student reportedly received the vaccine without the permission of the boy’s parents. Officials said the teacher has no medical qualifications. After allegedly receiving the vaccine, the 17-year-old...

Comments / 532

Theodore Johns
1d ago

Whomever gave this woman the vaccine should be punished as well. Even a few mistakes have happened with children receiving adult doses or multiple doses at one time at a CVS or Walgreens and they're trained. Civilians should not be doing living room shots.

Reply(39)
219
The Proctologist
1d ago

Every time I see a story about teachers anymore it's a train wreck.. They're all involved in everything but teaching n most don't want to go back to class to teach.. it's time we purge the lot of them n start over. might even wanna add sum social interaction classes which teaches respect. manners. thicker skin. etc.. idk but we gotta start sum where

Reply(36)
146
MiniJellal
1d ago

I want to know what else she was "administering" to this boy in her living room. The gall of these jab pushers is bad enough but this goes deeper.

Reply(12)
99
