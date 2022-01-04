Teacher allegedly administered COVID-19 vaccine, only approved for 18 years and older, to a teenager in her living room without the permission of the boy’s parents
According to reports, the 54-year-old teacher was arrested after she reportedly administered a COVID-19 vaccine to a teenager in her living room. The 17-year-old student reportedly received the vaccine without the permission of the boy’s parents. Officials said the teacher has no medical qualifications. After allegedly receiving the vaccine, the 17-year-old...shreveportmag.com
