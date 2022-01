When: June 22-26 Where: Worthy Farm, Pilton. Line-up: Billie Eilish, Diana Ross and more TBA. Glastonbury might have only confirmed two acts for 2022 so far, but if ever there was a festival where you’re guaranteed to have a good time no matter who’s on the bill, it’s this one. If you do care about line-ups, though, we’ve got good news for you – Billie Eilish’s booking as the first headliner should more than allay any doubts that Glasto ’22 will be absolutely banging. Diana Ross will take over the legends slot for this year, and more names will be added to the line-up in due course.

