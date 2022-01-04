COVID-19 scams: How to prevent buying fake COVID tests

With COVID-19 tests in short availability, people may be heading to the internet to search where to buy one online. But buying an at-home testing kit from someone you don’t know, could pose a risk.

The Federal Trade Commission recently offered tips on how to make sure you don’t fall victim to a scam.

Make sure the test is FDA-authorized. You can check the list of approved tests, either antigen or molecular versions, on the FDA’s website.

Check out the seller. Search the seller’s name and words like “scam,” “complaint” or “review.”

Take a look at online reviews from multiple sources. Consider who wrote the reviews.

Use a credit card to purchase. You can dispute the charge if either the tests never arrive or they are not as advertised.

Not only can you lose money with a fake COVID-19 test, they may also not work and could allow you to unknowingly spread the coronavirus, the FTC said.

If you do find a scam or get a fake test, the FTC wants you to report it on ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

