Family Relationships

Daughter Susan shares her experiences

By Lovina Eicher
Post-Bulletin
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEDITOR'S NOTE: This column was written the week before Christmas. I’m Lovina’s daughter Susan. It’s sunny and very windy today. I just finished with the laundry. I hung it all inside because it is too cold and windy outside. Today my sister Verena and I had...

Husband's little secret revealed after 30 years

DEAR ABBY - I've been with my husband for 41 years, married for 30, but we lived together for five years before we tied the knot. I've just learned he has a son who is two months younger than our son. The mother is a woman he slept with while I was …
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Says She Broke Up with Her Boyfriend: 'I Was Tired of Fighting'

Tammy Slaton is having a tough time after breaking up with her boyfriend. The 1000-Lb. Sisters star, 35, shares in Monday's episode that she split from Phillip, whom she recently introduced to viewers. The two had met on social media, Slaton previously explained, and admitted Phillip is known online for talking about his preference for bigger women, and that he doesn't date anyone under 300 lbs.
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED PEOPLE
Elizabeth Cook
Ryan
Slate

My Husband Constantly Mocks Our Son

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My spouse and I parent two kiddos, a 2.5-year-old and an 8-year-old. Our 8-year-old seems to be fairly typical. He talks back frequently, he doesn’t do things we ask him to do as speedily as we want him to do them and sometimes he flat out doesn’t hear us. This all seems well within the range of 8-year-old behavior to me, and while it’s annoying, it’s par for the parenting course.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Sister Wives: Janelle Walks Off After Big Fight with Husband Kody Over the Family's Holiday Plans

Janelle and Kody Brown clashed in a major way during this week's Sister Wives episode. The tension between Janelle and Kody, both 52, arose at the episode's beginning. At that point, the longtime pair — who are in a polygamous marriage arrangement with Christine, 49, Meri, 50, and Robyn, 43 — clashed over how the Brown family should operate amid the COVID-19 pandemic as the holidays approach.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
InspireMore

Grieving Husband Breaks Down When He Finally Gets To Hear His Wife’s Voice Again.

When we lose a loved one, we often find ourselves missing everything about them. Hearing a recording of their voice after they’ve passed away can bring out powerful emotions, as we see in a viral video shared by TikToker Araceli Cooper. In the video, Araceli explains that her mother passed away just two months ago, and that her father has been suffering from severe depression ever since. To cheer him up, she started hunting for recordings of her mom’s voice.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TODAY.com

Mother reunites with daughter taken from her at birth

Nancy Womac was a teenager when she gave birth to her firstborn daughter, Melanie, in June 1979, but she was never allowed to hold her before her baby was taken and adopted by another family. She searched for her daughter for years before a remarkable reunion more than 40 years in the making. NBC senior national correspondent Kate Snow reports for TODAY.Dec. 27, 2021.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daughter is a valuable member of her widowed sister's home

I am Lovina’s daughter Verena. Mom has been telling us girls we should take a turn writing. It has been more than 10 months now that I have moved in with sister Susan. When I first moved in, my niece Jennifer, almost 4, had a hard time understanding why I’m staying with them and her daddy wasn’t coming home. She didn’t like the idea at first, but has grown to love having me here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Peter Andre's daughter Princess shares sweet photo with her brother Junior – and his reaction is the best

Peter Andre's children that he shares with ex-wife Katie Price, Junior and Princess, have a strong bond, and Princess demonstrated that on New Year's Eve. The teenager shared a photo of the pair together on their Dubai holiday with Junior having wrapped his arm around his younger sister as they stood side by side. Princess wore a black dress in the snap, while Junior styled out a top with a striking pattern and pair of black jeans, completed with a necklace. The brother and sister duo posed in their hotel and they'd found a poster of the iconic band, The Beatles.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
bravotv.com

Alexia Echevarria Addresses the Family Tension Between Her New Husband Todd and Son Peter

Fans are getting a front-row seat to Alexia Echevarria's life today during Season 4 of The Real Housewives of Miami. The RHOM cast member is not only learning more about her late former husband Herman Echevarria's life and alleged boyfriend, but she's also dealing with tension at home. Her then-fiancé, Todd Nepola, and her son, Peter Rosello, are at odds — and she's right in the middle of their ongoing issues.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
arcamax.com

Brittany Daniel had a baby using a donor egg from her twin sister Cynthia

Brittany Daniels had a baby using a donor egg from her twin sister Cynthia. The 45-year-old actress - who rose to fame alongside her twin on their hit 1990s show 'Sweet Valley High' - was left unable to conceive naturally after a 2011 battle with cancer but she and husband Adam Touni welcomed daughter Hope into the world in October 2021 via a surrogate thanks to help from her sibling.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Jeff Lewis’ 5-Year-Old Daughter Monroe Is ‘Mad’ He Shared Her Private School Denial on Radio

Preferring to stay private! Jeff Lewis’ 5-year-old daughter, Monroe, was not happy with her dad after he shared her private school denial on his SiriusXM radio show. The 51-year-old real estate speculator told Jeff Lewis Live listeners last week that his little one wasn’t accepted to a particular academy because of his recent “superspreader” party amid the coronavirus pandemic. His ex Gage Edward subsequently told Monroe that she was “not going to be admitted to certain schools and going to have to go to a Catholic school with the nuns,” Lewis alleged on Monday, January 3.
EDUCATION
Slate

My Daughters Won’t Stop Fighting About Their Weddings

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I have two daughters. “Allie” is 28 and “Grace” is 26. Allie met her fiancé in college and they’ve dated continuously since then. They got engaged three years ago, planned a much-later wedding so they could save money, and have since set their wedding date for summer 2023. Grace met her fiancé last year and they had a whirlwind romance. They have set their wedding for fall 2022. Allie has always been very clear that she wants her wedding to be a big affair (about 150 guests) including many extended family members whom we haven’t seen in a while because of COVID. She and her fiancé are paying for it entirely on their own, and my husband and I have been excited about the de facto family reunion in summer 2023. However, Grace just announced that her wedding will also be large (and self-paid) and she will be inviting the exact same set of family members. I’ve been fielding calls from many of these family members who are geographically/financially limited and can only attend one wedding in this time frame, wanting to know whose would be more appropriate for them to go to. Allie is livid. She feels that Grace is forcing people to choose between them. Grace contends she did nothing wrong. The tension between the two of them boiled over at Christmas and now they aren’t speaking. My husband and I are at a loss, as we aren’t financing either wedding, so we feel we have little room to adjudicate this. I know we should just let the two of them work it out … but in the meantime, is there anything we can do to help? What should we say to the family members who keep calling us? How do we keep this from causing a permanent rift between our daughters?
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE

