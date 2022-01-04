ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Play the Palette with the Xbox-inspired Spring 2022 Collection from OPI

totalgamingnetwork.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleXbox and the world’s leading nail polish brand OPI, are teaming up to launch a new gaming-inspired palette for Spring 2022, inviting everyone to play and express their creativity through nail art. The OPI x Xbox collection includes 12 hues that bring to life the virtual worlds of...

totalgamingnetwork.com

The Air Jordan 4 had quite the exciting year in 2021 as it finally released a retro of its sought-after “Lightning” colorway, dropped in collaborative form with Union LA and launched popular GR iterations such as the “Tech White” variant. However, it seems as though the Tinker-designed silhouette has intentions of carrying over this momentum into 2022 with even more offerings, one of which is this Air Jordan 4 “Infrared 23.”
Latest capsule inspired by rapper’s NYC hometown at night. Coming off the heels of the massively successful launch of Reebok x Cardi B’s capsule collection “Let Me Be… In My World” this summer, the iconic brand and legendary artist are teaming up again for the second drop, “Let Me Be…In My World Nighttime.” The collection, inspired by Cardi’s Home of NYC at night, comes with a new metallic Cardi B Classic Leather sneaker, as well as an entirely new apparel line-up that nods to the bright lights and vibrant city skyline. The collection continues the rapper’s legacy while paying homage to the city that made her who she is today.
Sofia Vergara is always one to turn heads, whether she’s making a public appearance or simply stepping out to run an errand. Yesterday, on Dec. 16, the “Modern Family” alum was spotted in L.A. doing the latter, hitting the pavement in her favorite Puma sneakers as of late. She paired the affordable style, dubbed the Cali Wedge, with an off-white Gucci crewneck sweatshirt featuring bedazzled lettering and ripped jeans. You can cop the exact Gucci “1921” sweatshirt adorned with black crystals for $1,450. The Walmart fashion designer, who also donned a quilted black leather YSL crossbody bag, has worn the same elevated Puma style on a number of occasions recently, even pairing them with skirts and dresses as well as jeans. Vergara, 49, pulled her look together by masking up in a pink and black leopard print face covering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) Ahead, shop the popular Puma look and others similar to it for yourself. To Buy: Puma Cali Wedge Sneakers, $80 (was $90); dsw.com To Buy: Alexander McQueen Women’s Suede Oversized Sneakers, $580; saksfifthavenue.com To Buy: Kate Spade Lift Sneakers, $128; saksfifthavenue.com Click through the gallery to see Sofia Vergara’s street style evolution through the years. 
There's no blouse, trouser, or boot that can match the sheer power a handbag has. A great bag can set the tone for your whole outfit, whether that means excusing a t-shirt at a fancy event or tragically underselling a phenomenal dress with an ill-matched fanny pack. The stakes are high, but prices can be, too.
A new iteration of the futuristic Air Jordan 11 Adapt sneaker is coming soon. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the latest Air Jordan 11 Adapt “Legend Blue” on social media yesterday to give a detailed look at the style ahead of its release. The shoe features a predominantly white-based color scheme on the mesh upper that’s coupled with a grid-like pattern that’s dressed in blue. Adding to the look are gray accents covering the mudguard, which typically features premium patent leather instead of soft suede used on this pair. The shoe’s signature design element is the buttons on...
Love dark nails? Here are 21 cool ways to spice up a basic black manicure. This post may contain affiliate links, which means we may receive a commission if you purchase through our links. Please read our full disclosure here. If you are looking for a new way to style...
No matter how you feel about it—whether you're drawn to it or not—green nail polish is having a moment. It's having more than a moment, actually. It's been trending for a while now and in every shade under the sun. Personally, I love green nail polish. So humor me, if you will, as I'd like to make a case for it. Here it goes. Green nail polish is unexpected. It's eye-catching. It's confident. And depending on whether you choose a subtle sage green or a striking slime shade, it can fit any situation and aesthetic.
The beginning of the New Year is the best time to show off your vogue concepts. From glamorous heels to stunning nail art designs, every fashion parameter matters. This new year, ring into the party season with these gorgeous and stunning nail art designs. After all, celebrating the arrival of the New Year is a great reason to get new looks. Haven’t you heard the concept, “New Year, New You”?
Dear Answer Angel Ellen: I have recently fallen in love with Sally Hansen Insta-Dri nail polish. It literally dries in a minute as advertised and stays on chip-free for a good week after one coat. However, when the time comes for me to remove it, I have not found a nail polish remover that can penetrate it without putting in lots of time rubbing, and extra applications of remover. I am hoping that you know of a nail polish remover that can do the job with this wonderful polish without requiring an hour of work to get it all off.
Here’s Nike’s reminder to make that haircut appointment. The Swoosh just added another color to its upcoming “Barber Shop” pack, a collection that aims to highlight the hairdresser community and the importance of a fresh cut. Detailing throughout the shoes is what gives the official nod to the barber community with inspiration from their storefronts and equipment.
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Nothing completes a holiday look like a satisfying swipe of the perfect lipstick. I love lipstick in pretty much any shade and finish, but for the holidays, my go-to is a classic matte red. My favorite, Mac Matte Lipstick, combines vibrant pigmentation and long-lasting, non-drying coverage at […]
Pet collecting games are a dime a dozen these days, with everything from AR dragons roaming around your house to lazy, freeloading, but irresistible cats that mooch off of your pantry when you’re not looking. In Otter Ocean, you not only scratch that itch of collecting ‘em all, but you also become more aware of how saving the seas impacts these cute critters living in them. If that’s not reason enough to play this game, here’s a handful more:
Lucchese, a Texas-based company that is known for creating artisanal boots that boast the highest degree of quality and craftsmanship, has teamed up with Ram Trucks to create a truly gorgeous boot collection that aims to celebrate the brand new 2021 Ram 1500 Limited Longhorn 10th Anniversary Edition. . Ranging in...
Whether you’re on the hunt for the perfect party dress, a gift for that impossible-to-shop-for person in your life, or fitness gear with which to kick off your New Year’s resolutions, you’ll find just what you need at these tested-and-approved NoVA stores. Here, we round up our favorite consignment and vintage shops in the region.
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you love the sleek, modern look of a matte nail polish, you’re not alone. Matte makes hands look young and fresh and breathes new life into your go-to colors. If you’re looking to dip your toe in the pool of matte nail polishes with a minimum of expense, finding a mattifying top coat is an inexpensive, smart way to get started. For this, OPI Matte Top Coat is the top choice.
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Disney World may still be filled with holiday crowds, but Disney is already looking towards the new year and warmer weather!. We’ve already seen the first 2022 merchandise arrive...
Before the year officially comes to a close, there’s at least one more sneaker collab dropping that readers should be aware of. Hitting stores tomorrow is Cardi B and Reebok’s latest “Let Me Be...In My World Nighttime” capsule. According to the brand, this set pays homage...
