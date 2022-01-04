ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri traffic fatalities pass 1,000 for the first time in over 15 years

By Andre Louque
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=150jYu_0dccwj7J00
KOAM Image

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – For the first time since 2006, Missouri’s traffic fatalities surpassed 1,000.

According to the Missouri Department of Transportation’s data, 1,004 people were killed in Missouri traffic crashes in 2021. This marks the second straight year of growing fatality totals after nearly a decade of decline.

“These fatalities are unacceptable, alarming and preventable,” said MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna. “There are simple things we can all do to make a real impact on our roadways. Wearing your seat belt is your best line of defense in a crash and avoiding distractions can prevent those crashes in the first place. Buckle up, phone down.”

According to MoDOT research, the lack of seat belt use continues to be a common denominator in fatal crashes. Approximately two-thirds of vehicle occupants killed were not wearing a seat belt.

MoDOT states that drivers using a cellphone were involved in more than 2,200 crashes in Missouri in 2021.

Missouri’s strategic highway safety plan, Show-Me Zero, focuses on four ways every Missourian can help eliminate traffic deaths:

  • buckle up
  • phone down
  • slow down
  • drive sober

For more information on the Show-Me Zero plan and to learn how all Missourians can help make the roadways safer, visit www.savemolives.com.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 2

Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

News to Know (1/6/21)

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. – Nearly six years after a Miami, Oklahoma man stabbed an elderly man and doused him with bleach, he learns his sentence. On Tuesday a judge sentenced Brian Waterman to 36-years in prison for attempted murder and aggravated kidnapping. In 2016, Waterman broke into a Baxter Springs, Kansas home, repeatedly stabbed the resident 78-year old Bob Hopkins, then poured bleach on him. Hopkins survived the attack. Jurors convicted Waterman this past November.
MIAMI, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
Local
Missouri Traffic
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Mckenna
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Missourians#Koam News Now
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
1K+
Followers
429
Post
163K+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy