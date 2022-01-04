ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Nourishing Perfume Primers

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFor fragrance lovers who have found a favorite scent and find that it dissipates after only a short time, a perfume primer is a solution. House of Bo created the...

shefinds

The One Oil Experts Swear By For Stimulating Hair Growth

Struggling with hair loss or thinning locks can make a significant impact on your confidence, and it’s only natural to want to find a solution that can help reverse the damage and thicken your hair effectively. Just as hair loss can stem from a number of factors from your diet to hormones, there are just as many solutions which can help to treat fallout from the root. If you’re not yet ready to turn to the hard hitting regrowth serums or are simply looking for a gentler method for stimulating stronger, thicker strands, there’s one oil which has been well regarded as a promising solution for hair growth.
HAIR CARE
HuffingtonPost

Vaseline Is The Best Skin Care Product You're Probably Sleeping On

If you’re living in a place without a jar of Vaseline petroleum jelly in the bathroom cabinet, what are you doing here? And when are you heading back to your home planet?. From its invention by chemist Robert Chesebrough in 1870 to its current starring role in the K-beauty routine known as slugging (more on that in a bit), Vaseline is a product that seems perfectly designed to take the best possible care of our too, too fragile human flesh.
SKIN CARE
#Perfumer#Primer#Vitamin E#Pomegranate Extract
Health

The 14 Best Vitamin C Serums for Younger, Brighter Skin

Dermatologists and beauty bloggers rave about vitamin C serums, and it's no wonder they're so popular. Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that stimulates collagen production and helps to reduce signs of aging by repairing the damage done by free radicals and the sun. It can even help to protect against future damage (though it's no substitute for sunscreen). The result: brighter and firmer skin, fewer fine lines and wrinkles, and a more even skin tone.
SKIN CARE
SPY

A Great Hyaluronic Acid Serum Will Hydrate Your Skin and Fight Signs of Aging

If you’re dealing with consistently dry face skin, you need to add a great hyaluronic acid serum to your skincare arsenal. Hyaluronic acid is a naturally occurring molecule found in human skin and joints that helps the body retain moisture. When used as the primary ingredient in cosmetic products, it offers a slew of benefits, including plumping and hydrating skin, potentially speeding up wound healing and more. That’s especially useful for anyone dealing with chronically dry skin or trying to fight the signs of aging, which come about in part due to a lack of water in the skin. It’s so effective...
SKIN CARE
Woman's World

This Eye Cream Reduces Dark Circles and Puffiness Using Some Unusual Ingredients

Whenever I’m shopping for a new beauty product, my rule of thumb is that if I can’t pronounce any of the ingredients on the label, I won’t buy it. As someone with sensitive skin, I’ve always been a stickler when it comes to natural products. Thankfully, UpCircle Beauty’s eye cream to nix dark circles came onto my radar recently — and it contains two ingredients I not only can pronounce, but often have for breakfast: coffee and maple.
SKIN CARE
The Independent

10 best face oils to soothe and nourish skin

Face oils offer a range of skin benefits while helping to lock in moisture and promote hydration. They also provide a protective barrier, addressing skin concerns like irritation, dryness, sensitivity and redness.Depending on your skin type, you’ll be seeking out different ingredients, such as brightening vitamin C, healing rosehip or fine-line-reducing retinols. Oils strengthen the top layer of skin and can add a dewy glow too.Whether you apply oil or moisturiser first does ultimately depend on your personal preference and skincare routine. But the experts suggest it should be your final step, for successfully sealing hydration into the skin’s surface.Should...
SKIN CARE
theeverygirl.com

We Tried Hundreds of Beauty Products Last Year—These 20 Were the Best

After a year’s worth of articles, graphics, email newsletters, Instagram Stories, and hilarious memes, our editors get excited for a little time off at the end of December. We head into the new year bright-eyed and bushy-tailed, but that leaves a handful of tasks for the last weeks before break, and I’ve saved my favorite for last: sharing our team’s best beauty products of 2021.
SKIN CARE
WWD

The 15 Best Face Washes for Dry Skin, According to Dermatologists

Click here to read the full article. We all know how essential it is to wash our faces daily. But when you have dry skin, washing it becomes a balance between getting rid of debris, excess oil, makeup, buildup and dirt, and making sure that you’re not stripping away any hydration from your skin. That’s why choosing the right face wash is key to ensuring your already dry skin doesn’t get worse. But before we get into how to best face wash for dry skin, we have to understand how we get dry skin in the first place. Dry skin is...
SKIN CARE
WWD

The 13 Best Body Sprays for Women, According to Scent Experts

Click here to read the full article. We all want to smell good, but sometimes perfume can be, well, a lot (especially on steamy summer days or when you’re in close quarters with someone.) Enter: the best body sprays, your scent alternative savior. Think of fragrance mists as a lighter version of women’s perfume, making them ideal for any time you want to take the intensity down a notch. Fragrance mist vs. perfume “The biggest difference between the two forms is the intensity of fragrance and ultimately the fragrance experience on skin,” explains Jodi Geist, director of product development at Bath &...
SKIN CARE
27 First News

Best Glow Recipe skincare product

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Skincare is an industry that continues to grow as more people learn about the importance of skin maintenance and sun damage prevention. Glow Recipe provides skincare products that take a cleaner approach to beauty, avoiding many chemicals and ingredients that could be harmful. The brand is still relatively new, but has already garnered the attention of top beauty sellers such as Sephora.
SKIN CARE
goodhousekeeping.com

How to Exfoliate Your Face for Smooth, Glowing Skin — Without Damage

You can get smoother and brighter skin in one step. How? Exfoliating! The key to a vibrant complexion at any age, exfoliation is crucial for speeding up skin cell turnover, which slows over time. The process removes skin’s outer layer of dead cells so its surface is smoother and clearer...
SKIN CARE
Elite Daily

The 6 Best Primers For Deep Acne Scars

No matter what type of skin you have, a great primer can optimize coverage and boost the longevity of your makeup. That said, the best primers for deep acne scars are few and far between, which is why I got in touch with celebrity makeup artist Jamie Dorman for advice. According to Dorman, the right primer “can cover and fill in texture and crevices in the skin, creating an even surface for makeup,” but the consistency and the ingredients will help determine the best formula for you.
SKIN CARE
thezoereport.com

This Underrated Ingredient Is The Gold Standard For Soothing Itchy Skin

With new products, brands, and categories popping up every day, beauty can be a bit overwhelming. Back to Basics is our rudimentary beauty series that serves as your crash course on the science behind some of the best formulations in the game. This week, we’re exploring colloidal oatmeal for skin.
SKIN CARE
wmagazine.com

The Most Hydrating Body Lotions to Heal Dry Winter Skin

As cliché as the term “self-care” has become, there’s something to be said for its importance—taking time to look after your mental and physical well-being, devoting part of your day to refueling. (I mean, it’s already the first week of the New Year and most of us have hit the ground running, as if winter break was some vague memory that happened back in October.) Spending time in some form of solitary silence, soothing your nerves—it’s all a priceless commodity to savor.
SKIN CARE
Refinery29

Quinoa: The Ultra-Hydrating Skincare Ingredient You Need This Winter

Quinoa — it's an excellent ancient grain that we love to consume in bowls and dishes for a healthy, protein- and fiber-rich meal. But turns out, it's also a powerhouse beauty ingredient that’s been quietly trending for years, popping up everything from hair-care products to hard-working night creams. "Although it is not quite as well-known in skincare as some fatty fruit oils like coconut and avocado, quinoa oil actually contains 30 times more omegas than coconut oil and four times more omegas than avocado oil," says Dr. Dendy Engelman, MD, FACMS, FAAD, a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist and Mohs surgeon at the Shafer Clinic in New York City. "These healthy fats make quinoa oil really amazing for the health of the skin barrier, wound-healing, and reducing inflammation." What's more, the powerhouse ingredient also helps lock in hydration round-the-clock.
SKIN CARE

