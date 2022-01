Officials at Saint Peter's Health Partners are asking people in the Capital Region to avoid going to the emergency room if they want to be tested for COVID-19. They say people with symptoms of the virus have been filling up hospital ER's lately which has put an additional strain on doctors, nurses and staff. Officials recommend that folks check with their primary care doctor first if they want to be tested or go to a nearby urgent care. They say if people keep going to the emergency room for tests, it'll take resources away from patients who are suffering from serious medical conditions.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 6 DAYS AGO