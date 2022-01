The euro is showing little movement, as it trades just above the 1.13 line. German Factory Orders recovered in November, with a robust gain of 3.7% m/m. This follows a sharp decline of -5.8% m/m in October. Although factory orders are up, the manufacturing sector continues to grapple with supply bottlenecks which are hampering growth. Earlier this week, German Manufacturing PMI for December came in at 57.4, unchanged from November and at its lowest level since January 2021. The PMI indicates expansion but is significantly lower than the mid-60s readings we saw in Q2 and Q3.

BUSINESS ・ 7 HOURS AGO