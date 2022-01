Deacon is hard at work at the restaurant when Brooke swings by. She sees him taking out a bottle of booze and he immediately says it isn’t what it looks like. He’s not bartending, he’s just covering for a co-worker who had a baby. Excitedly, Deacon asks how Brooke’s Christmas was, adding before she can answer that his was “off the charts awesome.” Why? Because he got to hang out a bit with Hope. Brooke says that things at the big house went well, too, and that it was fun seeing it through the eyes of Beth and Douglas. “Christmas is all about the children,” she says contentedly, and they joke about Eric’s “high-octane eggnog.”

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 9 DAYS AGO