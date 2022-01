Pokemon GO is ringing in 2022 with its New Year event from Friday, December 31, 2021, at 10:00 p.m. to Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. local time. In this event, trainers will get to work with Team Leader Spark to celebrate the Season of Heritage with exclusive in-game bonuses, costumed Pokémon, and themed events, and more. Moreover, this event will bring Pokémon wearing new costumes, themed avatar items, the return of some familiar Pokémon wearing party hats, and a certain Shiny Pokémon will be appearing for the first time in Pokémon GO.

