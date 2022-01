No GOP senators have been in touch for testimony, though Sens. Mike Lee and Tommy Tuberville had direct White House contact on Jan. 6. Here's the latest: So far, no Senate Republicans — including Senate Minority Leader McConnell, who has tacitly endorsed the investigation of the House Jan. 6 select committee — have been in touch with the panel for testimony, according to Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.). The committee itself hasn’t made any public requests for them to do so … yet.

