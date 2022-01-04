Is the Pandemic Affecting Newborns' Brains?

There has been a remarkable increase in intake of simple sugar (sucrose, isomerized sugar (corn syrup) from beverages and diets in modern society. The intake of simple sugars in adolescents, in whom mental disorders frequently occur, is higher than any other generations. Moreover, patients with mental disorders consume approximately 2-fold more sugar than age-matched healthy individuals, and patients with schizophrenia who consume more sucrose exhibit more severe symptoms. Despite accumulating evidence, it is still unproven that excessive sugar intake contributes to the pathogenesis of psychiatric disorders among susceptible individuals. Doesn't an excessive intake of simple sugar affect higher brain function? Researchers have attempted to elucidate this causal relationship.
