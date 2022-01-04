Is the Pandemic Affecting Newborns' Brains?

MONDAY, Jan. 3, 2022 (HealthDay News) – Right now, Americans who have tested positive for COVID-19 but have no symptoms are advised by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to isolate for five days and then wear a mask for another five days when around others. But they could soon be asked to also receive a negative antigen test before ending their isolation, Anthony Fauci, M.D., said Sunday.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO