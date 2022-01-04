ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Is the Pandemic Affecting Newborns' Brains?

gladstonedispatch.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTUESDAY, Jan. 4, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Babies born...

www.gladstonedispatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
gladstonedispatch.com

Negative COVID-19 Test May Be Required After Isolation Among Asymptomatic

MONDAY, Jan. 3, 2022 (HealthDay News) – Right now, Americans who have tested positive for COVID-19 but have no symptoms are advised by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to isolate for five days and then wear a mask for another five days when around others. But they could soon be asked to also receive a negative antigen test before ending their isolation, Anthony Fauci, M.D., said Sunday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
geneticliteracyproject.org

Does what we eat affect brain performance and health?

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. It is posted under Fair Use guidelines. Food plays an important role in brain performance and health. In our review “Brain foods – the role of diet...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Newborns#Vehicles#Healthday News
KTLA.com

Burnout affects medical workers as pandemic rages on

After two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, medical professionals are experiencing high levels of burnout. “Many health care workers are leaving medicine because of this, because of the stress, the shortage of staff,” said Dr. Veronica Contreras. Phil Ige reports for the KTLA 5 News on Jan. 2, 2022.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KFDM-TV

How the pandemic affects the mental health of some Southeast Texans

BEAUMONT — The surge in Covid cases is putting more stress on men, women and children across Southeast Texas. An expert says mental health problems have increased since the pandemic began two years ago and it's not getting easier with cases rising. Fox 4/KFDM's Ian Criss has the report.
TEXAS STATE
Government Technology

Pandemic Stress, Remote Learning Affecting Child Behavior

(TNS) — Has your child or teenager started struggling mentally or acting out during the pandemic? You're not alone. At 21 months and counting, the pandemic has taken a toll on most people. But, local experts say children and teenagers are being particularly impacted mentally and emotionally, leading to an increase in problems like anxiety and depression and negative changes in behavior for many.
FALL RIVER, MA
NBC Miami

Pandemic Supply Chain Issues Affecting New and Expectant Parents

Expectant parents aren’t just waiting for their bundles of joy to arrive, they’re also expecting furniture and necessary items for their babies due to global supply chain issues. "When you order something and they say you can’t get it, and if the baby is due in four weeks...
RELATIONSHIPS
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Could THIS explain one of the mysteries surrounding long Covid? Virus behind pandemic can spread to the heart and brain within days and survive in organs for MONTHS, study claims

From brain fog to fatigue, many people with Covid-19 suffer from debilitating side effects for months after their infection, in a condition collectively referred to as long Covid. While the reason for these symptoms has remained unclear until now, a new study could help to solve the mystery. Researchers from...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Doesn't an excessive intake of simple sugar affect higher brain function?

There has been a remarkable increase in intake of simple sugar (sucrose, isomerized sugar (corn syrup) from beverages and diets in modern society. The intake of simple sugars in adolescents, in whom mental disorders frequently occur, is higher than any other generations. Moreover, patients with mental disorders consume approximately 2-fold more sugar than age-matched healthy individuals, and patients with schizophrenia who consume more sucrose exhibit more severe symptoms. Despite accumulating evidence, it is still unproven that excessive sugar intake contributes to the pathogenesis of psychiatric disorders among susceptible individuals. Doesn't an excessive intake of simple sugar affect higher brain function? Researchers have attempted to elucidate this causal relationship.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy