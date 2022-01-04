Pooh Shiesty Pleads Guilty to Firearms Conspiracy

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two Minnesotans pleaded guilty Wednesday to straw purchasing nearly 100 firearms, several of which were later connected to crimes. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 34-year-old Sarah Jean Elwood bought 97 firearms from several licensed dealers between May 2020 and May 2021, claiming they were for herself. She actually was purchasing them specifically for clients ineligible to buy or possess them. Her co-conspirator, 31-year-old Jeffrey Paul Jackson, helped set up the deals and get cash or goods from the purchasers ahead of time. Jackson collected $100 for each weapon sold. Seventeen of those straw-purchased weapons were later recovered at crime scenes or from people restricted from owning them. Elwood and Jackson each pleaded guilty to a count each of making false statements in connection with the purchase of firearms. Geryiell Lamont Walker, 22, recently pleaded not guilty to his alleged conspiratorial role in the scheme. Blaine police assisted the ATF in the investigation. More On WCCO.com: MN WEATHER: Metro May Hit 30 Degrees Tuesday, Before Lengthy Snowfall Charges: Man Was Nearly 3 Times Over Legal Limit While Driving Duluth Basketball Team’s Bus Ice Castles In New Brighton Set To Open This Week Driver Killed In Collision With Jackknifed Semi In Alexandria

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO