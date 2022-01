I hate this damn red light. I'm talking about the light at the Black Horse Pike and McKee Avenue in Mays Landing -- you know, the one by the movie theater. Now, the Pike and McKee Avenue is not the busiest intersection around and that's probably why I can't figure out why traffic always backs up there. English Creek and the Pike is far busier, yet traffic usually flows through there just fine. Same with Wrangleboro Road and the Pike and even through all of the other lights in front of Hamilton Mall.

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ ・ 8 DAYS AGO