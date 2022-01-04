Gilbert News: January 4, 2022

Gilbert, Ariz. – Here’s the latest news for the week of December 14, 2021.

New year, new career. Gilbert is now hiring for EMTs, police officers, a fleet supervisor, parks and recreation manager and more: gilbertaz.gov/Jobs

Take a look back from 2021 at new Gilbert facilities, lines of service and recognitions.

Gilbert's Truck-A-Palooza is back this year on Saturday, January 29: gilbertaz.gov/Truck-A-Palooza

Join Gilbert and other local cities for this year's Regional Unity Events in January: glbrt.is/CommunityResourcesNews

Be prepared for freeway closures in Gilbert this weekend: glbrt.is/FreewayClosures

A pipeline project could create water cloudiness for the north Gilbert area next week. The water is still disinfected and safe to drink: glbrt.is/WaterMain

Learn about the proposed utility rate increase at an upcoming public meeting: gilbertaz.gov/UtilityRates

