Let’s Eat Grandma share latest Two Ribbons album track Happy New Year

By Live4ever
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘Happy New Year is a celebratory song written about my relationship with my best friend’, Rosa Walton of Let’s Eat Grandma has said. Let’s Eat Grandma have started 2022 by continuing the build-up to their new album Two Ribbons, which...

