One third of Americans feel that violence against the government is justified because there is so much divisiveness within the country? Attention, people: This is a democracy!. We, the people, are the government. Violence against the government means violence against each other. In a democracy, violence against the government is a definition of genocide. Those people cowering in the Capitol building last Jan. 6 were not the government; they were the people that we, the government, hired to conduct the business we tell them to.

1 DAY AGO