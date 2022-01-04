ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

The Atlantic Daily: The Wrong People Are Hoarding COVID Tests

By Caroline Mimbs Nyce
The Atlantic
The Atlantic
 4 days ago
With U.S. coronavirus cases up like never before, Americans need tests—to know if they’re sick, to know if they’re clear to go about life. And once again, demand is outstripping supply: Across the country, swabs remain a pain to find; testing centers are flooded and at-home options are selling out quickly.

If a lack of tests was our original pandemic sin—the failure that caused us to lose control of the outbreak in the first place—the current shortage is more evidence that we seem doomed to repeat our mistakes.

The news in three sentences:

(1) The FDA authorized Pfizer booster shots for kids 12 to 15 years old. (2) A snowstorm in the D.C. region took out power for more than half a million people. (3) A California jury found Elizabeth Holmes guilty of four fraud charges.

What to read if … you or a loved one test positive for a breakthrough COVID infection:

The science writer and editor Yasmin Tayag explains what to do next.

What to read if … you’re looking for fresh entertainment to kick off the new year:

Catch up on all the great art you missed last year: Our culture team rounded up the best books, best TV, and best movies of 2021.

Today’s Atlantic-approved activity:

Don’t bother setting New Year’s resolutions. They don’t usually work out anyway.

A break from the news:

Teletubbies is “an acid trip of a show,” Sophie Gilbert, a staff writer and mother of twins, observes. Her kids can’t get enough.

