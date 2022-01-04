ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The MIT Washington DC Office is seeking a Policy Associate (one-year term appointment) to be a part of a 5-person team. This person will be assigned a variety of topics and agencies to follow, including defense. The other assigned areas will depend on the individual’s interests and experience. Responsibilities include: Following policy developments relevant to MIT in all branches of the federal government. Identifying opportunities and vulnerabilities for MIT, and working with relevant campus administrators and faculty to handle them. Developing policy initiatives; working with faculty interested in influencing policy; preparing memos and other documents for campus and government officials. Developing relationships with relevant individuals in the government, on campus, and in the advocacy community. Organizing meetings for administrators and faculty and preparing for those meetings. Working with MIT communications staff, as needed. Working with university associations; and possibly working with MIT students interested in relevant policy areas.

REQUIREMENTS: A minimum of one year experience in a government, government-relations, and/or academic environment required. More experience is preferable; prior work on relevant defense issues is especially a plus. Advanced or professional degree highly desirable. Strong writing and analytical capabilities required. Must have strong interpersonal skills and have the ability to build relationships with individuals at all levels, internal and external to MIT. Interest and experience in science, technology, and higher education policy highly desirable. Must be willing and able to take initiative, and work both independently and as part of a team. EOE.

