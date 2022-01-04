ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Widowspeak announce sixth album The Jacket

By Live4ever
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWidowspeak have set it for release on March 11th. Everything Is Simple is first up from the just-announced new Widowspeak LP The Jacket. “At the beginning of something (a relationship, a project, a job, a new place) you have this very pure feeling toward it,”...

Widowspeak Take Us to the Rodeo in Their Video for “Everything Is Simple”

Widowspeak announced their sixth album today—titled The Jacket and set for release on March 11—and released the lead single, the western-twangy “Everything Is Simple.” It’s built on a grumbly bass line with mud on its boots and a 5 o’clock shadow. Tempered drums maintain pace alongside Robert Earl Thomas’s muddy guitar riffs as a piano riff eventually floats in. Molly Hamilton’s voice is plush as she sings: “Everything is simple ’til it’s not / Learned to love the ropes when you were caught / See they could be braided a better way.”
