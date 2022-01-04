Mountaineers in the NFL: Week 17
Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyzir White led the team in tackles with 11 in a division win over the Broncos while Tennessee Titans linebacker David Long Jr. returned to action, tallying four tackles and an interception after missing several weeks with a hamstring injury, and was placed on the COVID-10/Injured reserve list.
Bengals offensive lineman Quinton Spain went down with an ankle sprain and is expected to return for the playoffs, and Trevon Wesco is out for the year with a knee injury.
QB Geno Smith (Seattle Seahawks 6-10)
vs. Lions W 51-29
Backup to Russell Wilson
Last Week: vs. Bears
Backup to Russell Wilson
SEASON STATS
65-95 (68.4%) 702 YDS, 5 TD, 1 INT, 1 Rushing TD
OG Mark Glowinski (Colts 9-7)
vs. Raiders L 23-20
Played all 59 offensive snaps
Last Week vs. Patriots
COVID-19/Reserve list
SEASON STATS
In week 8, Glowinski began a rotating role with Chris Reed, but his playing time has increased until having to sit due to COVID_19 protocols over the last several weeks.
LB Nick Kwiatkoski (Raiders 9-7)
@ Colts W 23-20
Injured reserve
Last Week: vs. Denver
Injured reserve
SEASON STATS
21 tackles, 13 solos, one tackle for a loss and a forced fumble
LB David Long Jr. (Titans 11-5)
@ Dolphins W 34-3
Four tackles, including two solo tackles and an interception.
Last Week vs. 49ers
Out with a hamstring injury
SEASON STATS
He has 70 tackles, including 44 solo tackles, six tackles for a loss, two interceptions and nine pass deflections.
OG Quinton Spain (Bengals 10-6)
vs. Chiefs W 34-31
Played 44.3% of the offensive snaps and two special teams snaps before leaving the game early with an ankle sprain.
Last Week vs. Ravens.
Played 100% of the offensive snaps and three special teams snaps
SEASON STATS
Spain has played every meaningful snap for the Bengals.
TE Trevon Wesco (Jets 4-12)
vs. Buccaneers L 28-24
Out for the year with a knee injury
Last Week vs. Jaguars
He played 22 offensive snaps and 12 special teams snaps.
SEASON STATS
Wesco has three receptions for 35 yards on five targets. He's played 177 offensive snaps and 129 special teams snaps this season. He also has four tackles on the season, three of them solo.
LB Bruce Irvin (Bears 6-10)
vs. Giants W 29-3
He played 32 defensive snaps
Last Week @ Seahawks
One tackle
SEASON STATS
Irvin saw his first action in Week 13 after tearing an ACL in week two of the 2020 season. He has six tackles, including two solo tackles on the year.
LB Kyzir White (Chargers 9-7)
vs. Broncos W 34-13
A team-leading 11 tackles, including five solo tackles and .05 tackle for a loss.
Last Week @ Texans
A team-leading 11 tackles, including six solo tackles
SEASON STATS:
137 tackles, including 88 solo tackles, 11.5 tackles for a loss, one sack and three pass deflections, two interceptions and two forced fumbles.
QB Will Grier (Cowboys 11-5)
vs. Cardinals L 25-22
Inactive
Last Week vs. Washington
Inactive
SEASON STATS
Grier has not seen any game action this year.
OT Yodny Cajuste (Patriots 10-6)
vs. Jaguars W 50-10
Did not see any action.
Last Week vs. Bills
Did not see any action.
SEASON STATS
Cajuste has made seven appearances on the season, with one start, playing 81 offensive snaps and 24 special teams snaps.
LB Tony Fields II (Browns 7-9)
@ Steelers L 26-14
In COVID-19 protocols
Last Week @ Packers
In COVID-19 protocols
SEASON STATS
Fields has played 112 special teams snaps in nine games and has recorded four tackles on the year, two were solo tackles.
S Kenny Robinson (Panthers 5-11)
@ Saints L 18-10
Two tackles, including one solo tackle.
Last Week vs. Buccaneers
Two solo tackles
SEASON STATS
Robinson has played 157 special teams snaps and 122 defensive snaps in four games on the season and has tallied 12 tackles (7 solo tackles) and a touchdown.
WR Tavon Austin (Jaguars 2-14)
@ Patriots L 50-10
Three receptions for 2 yards, and three yards on a punt return.
Last Week @ Jets
Six receptions for 68 yards and 21 rushing yards on three attempts.
SEASON STATS
Tavon has 24 receptions for 213 yards and a touchdown, and three rushing attempts for 21 yards. He also has two punt returns for three yards.
DB Rasul Douglas (Packers 13-3)
vs. Vikings W 37-10
Three solo tackles, including two solo tackles and a pass deflection.
Last Week vs. Browns
Five solo tackles and two interceptions
SEASON STATS
56 tackles, including 51 solo tackles, a tackle for a loss, 13 pass deflections, five interceptions, two for touchdowns, and a forced fumble in 11 games.
WR Kevin White (Saints 8-8)
@ Panthers W 18-10
Practice squad
Last Week vs. Dolphins
Practice Squad
SEASON STATS
He has one reception for 38 yards. He also has four tackles (1 solo) and a forced fumble in five games.
CB Daryl Worley (Ravens 8-8)
@ Bengals 20-19
Practice Squad
Last Week @ Bengals
Five solo tackles
SEASON STATS
Worley began his season making three appearances for the Detroit Lions and accumulating two tackles before signing with the Baltimore Ravens prior to week 16. He has seven tackles, five solo tackles in four games on the year.
Practice Squads:
WR David Sills (Giants) - Made his NFL debut in week 7 and was targeted once.
OG Colton McKivitz (49ers)
OG Adam Pankey (Dolphins)
RB Wendell Smallwood (Redskins)
S Karl Joseph (Steelers)
Injured Reserve
CB Keith Washington (Saints)
