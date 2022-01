Forget the venue, the food, and even the groom! The ultimate highlight of every bride’s wedding is her dress. From the moment the lucky bride-to-be says YES and puts on that ring, she starts planning the wedding of her dreams down to the last details. But what takes center stage is the wedding dress – that one dress that will make or break every bride’s day. So, where to start? What to go for? How to choose the right dress? All these questions must be going through your head if it’s time to go for the “big” shopping spree. Fortunately, you won’t have to put up with looking at dresses you don’t like. Since, with our complete guide, the only thing you’ll find when you go shopping is the wedding gown of your dreams.

