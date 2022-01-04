ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

4 Tips To Succeed In Idaho New Year’s Resolutions

By Jeff
It's been a few days since the new year has begun, and many are attempting to keep their New Year's resolutions going. Some have failed already while some are struggling and few thrive. There is a list of 10 New Year's resolutions for residents of Twin Falls to have, and to...

Related
KOOL 96.5

Does Idaho Have More Or Less Smokers On Average?

Around 500,000 Americans die every year due to smoking, making it the number one cause of deaths that could've otherwise been preventable in the U.S. Is that stopping people from lighting up in 2022? It sure isn't!. The 2021 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps report (damn guys, long enough name?)...
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

20 Yellowstone Wolves Killed by Hunters, Some In Idaho

Yellowstone National Park has lost essentially an entire pack of gray wolves after hunters killed twenty wolves that roamed away from the park this week. It is the most killed in one hunting season in the last 25 years. The loss lowers the number of gray wolves in Yellowstone to less than 100 now and puts the species in danger, with still months to go in wolf hunting season and trapping season in full swing.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Surviving the Idaho Beer Shortage and Tales of Woe

You needn't rush out and hoard beer. We did experience a supply shortage a couple of years ago. I’ll talk about that in a moment. What you’re seeing here is a large delivery truck that couldn’t move on an icy parking lot off Washington Street in Twin Falls. I doubled back and took some pictures after seeing some men attempting to put mats beneath the wheels for traction. Maybe the trailer was nearly empty and very light. I drove off to do some errands and about 15 minutes later drove by the truck a second time. It had moved just a few feet.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

What Would You Do? Retaliate Or Be A Nice Idaho Neighbor?

What would you do? If you have shoveled your driveway, making it as good as you can, and hours later watch your neighbor toss snow into your tracks and onto your driveway? You put in the time and effort, watch them struggle, and toss their snow into your hard work. There are multiple options for a follow-up, but which do you choose?
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Staying Warm in Idaho this Winter Could Come at a Big Cost

The cold weather is here and it doesn't seem to be letting up anytime soon. With the winter comes a few extra responsibilities such as shoveling snow, buying firewood, keeping the house warm, and other maintenance on cars and the house. Keeping the house warm is a top priority, especially for those that have children or elder people living with them, but it can come at a big cost as well.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Birds You are Likely to See in Idaho

Today is National Bird Day and according to Nationaltoday.com, "While National Bird Day may be relatively new, having been founded in 2002, the adversity that birds have had to face is nothing novel to the animal kingdom. The Avian Welfare Coalition created National Bird Day to raise awareness of the hardships and plights of these important animals and how we can initiate the change needed to create a healthier, more sustainable relationship with them."
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Why Being Snowed-In In Idaho Is Bad For You

The snow continues to come and come in Twin Falls and the state of Idaho this week and as it piles up in yards and the roads, people are finding themselves stuck at home. Unable to make it to work, they are forced to work from home, take the day off, or try until they finally get out or are stuck. Staying home from work is fun, but being snowed-in for too long can take its toll and be bad for you.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Survey Says Twin Falls is Third Fastest Growing Place in Idaho

Are you surprised? U-Haul is a metric for Idaho growth. There are also other measurements, but the number of moving vans coming to Idaho gives an indication Twin Falls is bursting at the seams. Figures compiled by U-Haul show Idaho is the ninth most popular destination for its trucks. Along with the state, Twin Falls is the third most popular destination. Moscow is first and Coeur d’Alene is second. You can find the breakdown at this link supplied by the Coeur d’Alene Press.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KOOL 96.5

5 Things You Need To Do Before The Next Winter Storm In Idaho

Preparing for winter in Idaho looks different for everyone. For some that means getting their livestock arranged, for others, it may be something simple like buying firewood or getting their car prepared for the inevitable weather. For people new to the area that may not have experienced an Idaho winter yet, some adjustments and culture shocks are guaranteed to happen. I thought I had known cold weather and what needed to be done, but I wish someone had prepared me a little more. Here are some things I wish I knew before the winter had started.
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Less Bullying, Guns & Illness; Will Idaho At-Home School Expand?

In case you haven't been paying attention to the news, school districts across the country are weighing the idea of ending traditional, on-campus educations, and opting for virtual, at-home learning. Voting on the matter is taking place this week in cities such as Chicago. School teachers in the United States...
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Nominations for Idaho’s Best Burger Joint are Here

I asked some friends if they had a favorite burger joint in Idaho. There were some great responses. Most were from friends in South Central Idaho, which makes sense. It’s where I work. I was surprised to realize I’ve been to most of the places listed. There were...
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

What’s Something You’d Like To See Idaho Do Differently In 2022?

The arrival of 2022 is just a few short hours away. Americans will enter into the new year in a similar fashion as we did to kick off 2021, with concerns about sickness, labor shortages, extreme weather, and rising housing and fuel costs. What is one thing you'd like to see the state of Idaho do in 2022 to make life easier for you?
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Former Idaho Legislator, Publisher Stephen Hartgen Has Died

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The former publisher, editor, and Idaho legislator Stephen Hartgen passed away Friday. State Rep. Linda Hartgen, Stephen's wife, announced his passing earlier in the day saying on social media, "He fought a good fight then went home to be with our Lord and Savior. Stephen Hartgen was a principled and caring man who loved the Magic Valley and wrote about it often. He was a terrific Papa to 6 granddaughters and 2 greats…" Hartgen worked as the editor and publisher of the Twin Falls Times-News for a number of years. He was then asked by Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter to fill a vacancy in the House which he was later reelected to. Gov. Brad Little issued the following statement:
IDAHO STATE
KOOL 96.5

Are you Idaho’s Next Millionaire? Idaho Lottery Draws $1 Million Raffle

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-The Idaho Lottery has drawn the numbers for the Idaho $1 Million Raffle making one lucky winner a millionaire for 2022. The Idaho Lottery held the annual drawing for the popular raffle that guarantees a single $1 million winner our of 250,000 tickets sold statewide; the winning number is 027047. This year tickets sold out in record time before December. Other top prizes include two $10,000 prizes, the winning numbers are 028684 and 068319. The Idaho Lottery offered more winning prizes this year with 200 prizes worth $200, 515 prizes worth $50, and 14,282 prizes worth $15. If you won more than $1,000 you have to claim the winnings at the Idaho Lottery Boise offices or mail their tickets to the Lottery offices. The Idaho Lottery said the rattle has made Idaho schools and buildings upwards of $900,000. You can check the winning numbers at idaholottery.com or call the hotline at 208-334-4656.
IDAHO STATE
Twin Falls, ID
ABOUT

KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

