Modern Los Angeles Industrial Wedding at The Line Hotel

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn unexpected change of venue could have sent any couple into a tailspin, but not these two! They picked up their wedding plans and moved them on over to the chic LA Line Hotel, and it couldn't have worked out any better! The modern minimalist design worked beautifully with the understated...

Footwear News

Zendaya Sees Stripes in ’90s Vintage Dress and Hidden Heels at ‘Euphoria’ Premiere

Zendaya earned her stripes at the season 2 premiere of HBO’s “Euphoria.” The Emmy Award-winning actress posed ahead of the red carpet in a vintage Valentino dress, as captured on Instagram by FNAA Style Influencer of the Year winner Law Roach. The strapless Spring 1992 number, originally worn by Linda Evangelista, featured a slim fit and a scalloped neckline. The piece also included vertical black and white stripes for a streamlined appearance. Roach completed Zendaya’s look with diamond drop earrings and rings. Though the “Dune” actress’ shoes weren’t visible, she likely wore a pair of coordinating Christian Louboutin pumps. Pointed-toe pairs of...
TheDailyBeast

An Iconic Los Angeles Hotel Just Got a Major Overhaul

It was Cleopatra’s baby—the 1963 film being such a gargantuan flop that 20th Century Fox had to sell off land to developers, a deal which would birth Century City. At the center of the brand new neighborhood was a giant hotel designed by one of the world’s hottest architects, Minoru Yamasaki, who would go on to design the original World Trade Center towers. That hotel, Fairmont Century Plaza, has recently undergone a massive multimillion dollar overhaul and is our latest selection for The New Room with a View, our series on exciting new hotels.
Time Out Global

The best boutique hotels in Los Angeles

Each of these boutique hotels in L.A. has its own unique twist, making them shoo-ins for our list of city’s best. Look, Holidays have been out of the window for the last couple years, so let's aim higher than the business conference center half a year away from anything vibrant. Let's get bougie, let's get boutique. Los Angeles is brimming with boutique getaways just as distinct as the city’s neighborhoods, whether you're looking for the chic retreats in Beverly Hills, thriving Hollywood hideaways and everything in between. When it comes to character and style, L.A. is practically the epicenter with a creative hub that encompasses film, arts, fashion, food and design (the list goes on, really, if it's glitz and glam and entertaining, it's there). This buzzing way to be is noted nicely in the city’s best boutique hotels where imagination is at the forefront. It encompasses everything from funky lobby bars to colorful and casual retreats, and even rooms styled after fictional characters. Features like mood lighting, vintage records, custom local artwork and handcrafted furniture work together to create an artisan feel that sets it apart from big-name brand hotels, while offering you a place that's as restorative as it is inspiring. Go on, you deserve it.
The Hollywood Reporter

BTS in Los Angeles: The Fullness of Bangtan

Just before embarking on its current “official extended period of rest,” BTS flew from Seoul to Los Angeles for a tightly packed two-week engagement in the City of Angels, including its first in-person shows since the pandemic began, that exemplifies where the peerless seven-man outfit finds itself — artistically, culturally and in the zeitgeist — at this stage in its career. In the past year and a half, the already-famous group has ascended to a new stratosphere of worldwide stardom reached by very few figures in the pop culture pantheon, and certainly not by artists of Asian descent. And when you...
theresandiego.com

This Boutique Hotel Is Hosting A Wedding Planners Dream Event

Join us for The Aisle magazine launch party, a bespoke wedding experience hosted at The Guild Hotel in Downtown, San Diego!. Demand for weddings has only gone up since the pandemic, which is why this January, The Guild Hotel in downtown San Diego and Aisle Planner are hosting the wedding event of the season. Aimed to inspire, each space throughout the boutique hotel property will be transformed to celebrate The Aisle Magazine‘s launch, an elevated, modern and bespoke wedding magazine curated by The Aisle Guide.
weddingchicks.com

Modern Minimalism on the Sand at Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica At Peninsula Papagayo

Beach weddings tend to sway more towards boho, especially in tropical Costa Rica, but this wedding inspiration dared to go against the current with this modern shoot. Minimalist white arches replaced the typical arbor and sculptural flowers added a crisp burst of color to the mostly neutral palette. The bride's champagne tulle gown blended beautifully with the sand which also sported a unique detail. A sand artist created a one-of-a-kind art piece just for the shoot and collaborated on a cocktail presentation to match.
destinationido.com

A Hotel Del Coronado Wedding

From Love Story to Life Story. A wedding should be iconic, just like your love story. For over a century, Hotel del Coronado has hosted generations of newlyweds, and the friends and family who adore them, in an incomparable coastal setting. Go California casual with your toes in the sand...
weddingchicks.com

Dreamy Dolce Vita Wedding In A Tuscan Villa

The one-year wait was well worth it when these two finally got to tie the knot in this epic Tuscan villa. From the outdoor ceremony to the garden portrait session, they really made the most of the entire location. The original pastel frescos added a special touch to the getting-ready photos as well! This beautifully styled wedding truly captured the essence of la dolce vita.
Travel + Leisure

This Los Angeles Hotel Just Added a Hydration Room to Cure Your Jet Lag — or Hangover

Whether you had a few too many holiday cocktails, or you're looking to get an early start on those self-care resolutions, hydration always does the body good. That's why hydration treatments are catching on — and popping up in luxury hotels. The latest example is at Pendry West Hollywood, where Spa Pendry just partnered with Hydration Room for cutting-edge wellness boosts.
saddlebagnotes.com

Luxuriate At Montage Hotel in Los Cabos

The pandemic has caused us all to feel cooped up for well over a year. Getting away as usual has just not been a reality. But recently, as more and more are getting vaccinated, taking a little trip to Los Cabos seemed like a great idea. I decided on Los Cabos as it is an easy flight from Phoenix, but you start in Tucson and connect in Phoenix. For those who have not been to Los Cabos, it is situated at the southern point of Baja California. There is one airport there which serves both Los Cabos and San Jose Los Cabos which is the older more historical city a bit north with lots of Mexican shops, jewelry stores, restaurants and an old cathedral. On the other hand, Los Cabos also has a downtown filled with boats and yachts in the marina, many lively restaurants, some rooftop bars, and lots of party action if that is your style. Dotting the road from the airport, you will pass many fancy, large resorts on the ocean side. They are very spread out and you really need to do a lot of homework to know which one would best fit your needs. Over the years, Cabo has become quite expensive and is definitely a playground for the rich and famous.
weddingchicks.com

Practical Tips for Wedding Dress Shopping

If you’re about to start the search for your dress, you’re going to want to read these practical tips for wedding dress shopping. Wonderland Bridal shared their best and most practical tips for wedding dress shopping. They’ve also included the dress designer and styles of all of the dresses featured.
Cosmopolitan

I Cosplayed as a Celeb at This VIP Los Angeles Hotel

FYI: The Edition Hotels are quickly popping up in every metropolis around the world and they're becoming a celeb favorite for stays, hangs, and pre-award show prep. One location in particular, the West Hollywood EDITION, attracts A-listers on the regular. Are we surprised? I’m lucky enough to have been treated to a stay here twice now—once for the fabulous, star-studded opening in November 2019, and again in 2021 for a low-key weekend.
Footwear News

Shawn Mendes Does Comfy Travel Style in Blue Hoodie and Low-Top Black Sneakers

Shawn Mendes departed Miami in comfy and sharp travel style this week. The “Wonder” singer left the Magic City in a blue Nine One Seven hoodie, which featured a drawstring hood, white stitching and orange phone number embroidery on its front. Layered over a white T-shirt and black jeans, the comfy piece proved ideal for a relaxed and casual outfit. Mendes accessorized with several rings, as well as a striped bracelet. When it came to shoes, the “Illuminate” musician chose a pair of low-top sneakers. The style featured black canvas uppers with white stitched details, as well as slightly exaggerated white rubber soles....
Footwear News

Mary J. Blige Goes Wild in Leopard Jumpsuit & Knee-High Saint Laurent Boots at Sexy Fish Miami Launch Party

Mary J. Blige showed off her standout style over the weekend on Dec. 11 in while helping to launch Sexy Fish Miami, a high-end Asian-fusion seafood restaurant that originated in London. As the star of the evening, the renowned singer performed some of her chart-topping hits, including “Just Fine,” “Family Affair” and her new single, “Amazing.” Blige arrived wearing a one-shoulder leopard print Halpern jumpsuit. She pulled her lustrous locs up into a high loose bun and accessorized with large hoop earrings, three diamond necklaces, bracelets and several silver diamond rings. The “Power Book II: Ghost” star finished off her look with...
Page Six

Julia Fox wore same dress as Kim Kardashian before date with Kanye West

Call it fashion foreshadowing. Shortly before her Miami dinner date with Kanye West, Julia Fox stepped out in a dress made famous by the rapper’s ex, Kim Kardashian. The “Uncut Gems” actress, 31, wore Jean Paul Gaultier’s sheer striped gown — made to fit like a second skin and transform the wearer into a walking optical illusion — to Christian Louboutin’s “LoubIllusions” party during Paris Fashion Week in late September.
POPSUGAR

Lori Harvey's Wardrobe Is So Sexy, Even Her Sweater Dress Has Cutouts

Lori Harvey isn't allowing any time for us to catch up. Amid a breakout year that brought the launch of her skin-care line and romance with Michael B. Jordan, the model has been turning out look after look, and just days after wearing a crystal-covered gown at the Miss Universe pageant in Israel, Lori attended a holiday launch party wearing a notably sexy take on the turtleneck.
Footwear News

Jill Biden Is Holiday-Chic in Studded Red Dress and Sparkly Peep-Toe Heels at Democratic National Committee’s Christmas Party

Jill Biden dressed in chic style for the Democratic National Committee’s holiday party this week. For the occasion, the first lady wore a red shift dress with elbow-length sleeves. The style also included a knee-length skirt. Biden’s dress was further elevated with silver circular stud accents lining both sleeves and shoulders, reminiscent of holiday decor. Her look was complete with sparkling post earrings. When it came to shoes, Biden donned a pair of glamorous stiletto heels. The peep-toe style featured metallic gold platform soles, as well as sparkly uppers. The pair’s most daring statement came from thin stiletto heels, totaling at least...
tasteofhome.com

The Property Brothers Shared Paint Colors That Will Never Go Out of Style

We know the Property Brothers know a thing or two about how impactful a fresh coat of paint can make to a space (I mean, it is one of our favorite Property Brothers design ideas). And while it seems like there’s always a new and hot color on the market each year, Drew and Jonathan believe these three paint colors will never age. Haul out your paint bucket, brush and one of these colors for a simple room makeover that’ll impress and stand the test of time.
In Style

Jennifer Lopez Wore a Wedding-Worthy Dress With a Major Slit and Matching Sky-High Booties

Jennifer Lopez looks ready to walk down the aisle, but before you get too excited, it's all a part of promotion for her new song and film (Sorry, Bennifer stans). On Tuesday, Lopez performed her new song, "On My Way," from her upcoming movie Marry Me (which premieres in February 2022) on the season 21 finale of The Voice. For the occasion, she chose an ethereal, wedding-worthy white dress with a hip-high slit. The caped gown was structured and tight around her bodice before flowing into a breezy, pleated skirt.
