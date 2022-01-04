Forty-One Movies We Can't Wait To See In 2022

If 2021’s best animated movies and TV series were characterized largely by creator-driven spectacle and screwball manipulations of the art form itself, the most exciting titles of 2022 seem to us like crowd-pleasers. In the mainstay IP category, we’re looking at the long-awaited film from the Bob’s Burgers team, a revival of The Boondocks, and the comeback of Miles Morales in the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. On the list of new endeavors, we expect Pixar’s latest coming-of-age story and Hayao Miyazaki’s newest film to break the box office, assuming no more COVID lockdowns are in our future. We also know from experience that whatever this list looks like now, our end-of-year picks will probably take a much different shape — full of out-of-nowhere hits no one could have anticipated. That’s probably the most exciting takeaway of all.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO