ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Forty-One Movies We Can't Wait To See In 2022

By Digg Editors
digg.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the J.Lo rom-comaissance to new horror from Jordan Peele and...

digg.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vulture

The Animation We Can’t Wait to Watch in 2022

If 2021’s best animated movies and TV series were characterized largely by creator-driven spectacle and screwball manipulations of the art form itself, the most exciting titles of 2022 seem to us like crowd-pleasers. In the mainstay IP category, we’re looking at the long-awaited film from the Bob’s Burgers team, a revival of The Boondocks, and the comeback of Miles Morales in the sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. On the list of new endeavors, we expect Pixar’s latest coming-of-age story and Hayao Miyazaki’s newest film to break the box office, assuming no more COVID lockdowns are in our future. We also know from experience that whatever this list looks like now, our end-of-year picks will probably take a much different shape — full of out-of-nowhere hits no one could have anticipated. That’s probably the most exciting takeaway of all.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dean Martin
Person
Ari Aster
Person
Joe Pesci
Person
Victoria Jackson
Person
Jordan Peele
ClutchPoints

Keanu Reeves’ net worth in 2021

Keanu Reeves is one of the best actors in the industry. He is well-known for his roles in movies such as Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure, The Matrix movie series, Point Break, Speed, Constantine, The Day the Earth Stood Still, and the John Wick movie series. In this article, we will take a look at his journey and Keanu Reeves’ net worth in 2021.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Glamour

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum Are Hilarious in the Trailer for Their New Movie

Sandra Bullock comedies are iconic, and the trailer for her latest, The Lost City, proves she has another hit on her hands. In the movie, Sandra Bullock plays Loretta Sage, a romance novelist promoting her new book, The Lost City of D. Channing Tatum plays Alan, a model and cover star of Loretta's books who seems to confuse himself for Sage's fictional character, Dash. Things don't seem to be going right for Loretta, but then in comes Daniel Radcliffe as a very rich man in a crisp white three-piece suit. He reads Loretta's book and wants her to help him find the titular Lost City. Except he's not asking: He's kidnapping her and forcing her to help.
MOVIES
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Leonardo DiCaprio had an issue with Meryl Streep nudity in Netflix movie

Anchorman and Vice director Adam McKay is back with a new satirical comedy movie coming to Netflix. Titled Don't Look Up, it stars huge names including Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio as two low-level astronomers, Meryl Streep as the President of the United States, and Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Chris Evans, Ariana Grande and more in other roles.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forty
Popculture

Ben Affleck's New Movie Going Straight to Streaming After Being Pulled From Theatrical Slate

One of Ben Affleck's next movies will only be released on streaming platforms after Disney pulled the project from its release schedule earlier this month. Deep Water, an erotic thriller co-starring No Time to Die star Ana de Armas, was scheduled to open in theaters on Jan. 14. It was directed by Fatal Attraction filmmaker Adrian Lynne and is based on a Patricia Highsmith novel.
MOVIES
The Independent

‘He threatened my career’: 22 actors who didn’t get along with their directors

The Hollywood ideal is for actors and directors to make magic together. Think Gena Rowlands or John Cassavetes, or Martin Scorsese and Robert De Niro. But sometimes, regardless of the quality of the film that gets made, actors can’t stand their directors and vice versa.What’s interesting about actor-director feuds, though, is that it’s very easy to keep quiet about them. Nobody gets along with everyone, and having many creative people operating in a tiny bubble will inevitably spark tension. So if a bit of off-camera vitriol spills out from the set and into public record, you just know real toxicity...
MOVIES
The Independent

11 actors who regret famous movie roles, from Harrison Ford to Kate Winslet

“What are your biggest regrets?” This might be one of the more obvious questions a journalist can ask an actor, but the answer can often be hugely revealing.Just because an actor starred in an acclaimed film doesn’t necessarily mean they reflect upon it positively. In fact, it seems that some actors are even more critical of their own appearance in otherwise good films because of the high quality elsewhere.Here are 11 actors who have express regret over their roles in certain films.Timothée Chalamet – A Rainy Day in New York (2019)Timothée Chalamet is one of a few actors to have...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
IndieWire

Nicolas Cage Begged Francis Ford Coppola to Cast Him in ‘Godfather Part 3’

Nicolas Cage may be part of a Hollywood filmmaking dynasty, but that doesn’t mean he’s received any special favors over the course of his career, even when he specifically asks for them. In a roundtable interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cage joined fellow actors Peter Dinklage, Andrew Garfield, Jonathan Majors, and Simon Rex to discuss their 2021 films. In response to a question about a film they would want to make that no one would let them, Cage chimed in with a story from his past involving his uncle, Francis Ford Coppola, and the final installment of “The Godfather” trilogy. “This is...
MOVIES
Variety

After 8 Nominations and 0 Wins, Is It Bradley Cooper’s Time to Shine at the Oscars?

Bradley Cooper is an established awards magnet, with eight nominations in the past nine years. Four of those have been in the acting category — for “Silver Linings Playbook” (2012), “American Hustle” (2013), “American Sniper” (2014) and “A Star Is Born” (2018). This year he has an opportunity to land three more nominations. The 46-year-old actor delivers two powerhouse performances, both worthy of recognition. His first comes as Jon Peters — the producer, hairdresser and ex-boyfriend of Barbra Streisand — in Paul Thomas Anderson’s coming-of-age comedy “Licorice Pizza” from MGM/United Artists Releasing. His other turn comes as Stanton Carlisle, the ambitious and...
CELEBRITIES
d1softballnews.com

Tom Holland and Zendaya engaged: the sweetest moments together

They are undoubtedly the couple of the moment. And not only at the cinema, where Spiderman No Way Home is breaking box office records both in Italy and in the rest of the world. But why outside of the film and in real life the relationship between Tom Holland And Zendaya has recently become official.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Hollywood Remembers Sidney Poitier: “An Absolute Legend” & “Warm, Genuinely Regal Man”

Tributes are pouring in for Oscar-winning actor, director, civil rights activist and humanitarian Sidney Poitier, who died today at age 94. Poitier won the Best Actor Oscar in 1964 for Lilies of the Field for his depiction of an ex-serviceman who helps East German nuns build a chapel, his win marking the first for a Black actor. He received an honorary Oscar in 2002, “in recognition of his remarkable accomplishments as an artist and as a human.” He also was the recipient of the Kennedy Center Honors in 1995, the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009, two Golden Globe awards and a...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy