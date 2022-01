Have you ever forgotten Christmas? I mean, just totally spaced the holiday altogether? I’m sure the answer to that is a big fat no. How could you? It’s impossible to miss with all the lights, Christmas trees, events and traffic. You would literally have to be living under a rock or dead to forget it’s Christmas. Even though you might not have forgotten it’s Christmas, there are a couple of things that might have slipped your mind, something that you should never forget. Here’s what you shouldn’t forget this Christmas. Don’t forget that God favors you. If you have siblings, I’m sure at some point you felt your parents played favorites during Christmas. It didn’t even have to be true; you just felt that way. Or maybe you were the favorite, and everyone resent.

FESTIVAL ・ 7 DAYS AGO