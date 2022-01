It’s been a year since 147 Republican lawmakers voted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election after fueling a lie about widespread voter fraud. They cast their votes just hours after a mob of white supremacist supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol with plans to kill House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Vice President Mike Pence and others to stop them from certifying President-elect Joe Biden’s win. They believed the lie, and Trump himself egged them on. Hundreds of lawmakers, staff, reporters and other workers hid for their lives. Five people died and hundreds were injured. Four police officers who defended the Capitol that day later died by suicide.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO