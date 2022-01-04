Job Title – Legal Administrative Assistant

Job Location – Washington, DC

Venable LLP is seeking a detailed individual for an exciting opportunity! The Legal Administrative Assistant will provide extensive administrative support to our Legislative Practice Group.

The ideal candidate will be responsible for...

• Preparing and prioritizing legal documents including forms, presentations, and reports

• Interacting professionally with members of departments and varied external contacts

• Answering, screening and placing calls; communicating messages according to appropriate procedures

• Scheduling appointments, making travel and/or meeting arrangements and maintaining business calendars

• Proofreading and editing text for grammatical and typographical errors, including occasionally for content

• Coordinating with billing attorneys on all monthly pre-bills and necessary revisions

The successful candidate will demonstrate...

• A minimum of 2 years related work experience; prior experience supporting a legal practice and/or Hill experience preferred

• Advanced knowledge of MS Word and Outlook as well as an ability to quickly learn other applications

• Intermediate to advanced computer aptitude; ability to use various features of multiple software programs (including word processing, footnotes, redlining, copying/pasting, comparing documents)

• Ability to efficiently proof and edit non-routine correspondence, reports, and tables

• Ability to follow and convey instructions effectively with a high degree of courtesy and tact

• Ability to prioritize assignments and be a resource for overflow

• Excellent organizational skills; strong attention to detail

Venable holds certain guiding principles central to its hiring and employee development processes. We value integrity, collaboration, professionalism, hard work, and client service at every level. Interested in adding your voice to Venable? We would love to hear from you.