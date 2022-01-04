New York teacher arrested after injecting minor with what appeared to be COVID vaccine

A Long Island teacher arrested for allegedly injecting a minor with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has been reassigned from the classroom, a school official said, pending the outcome of an investigation. Laura Parker Russo, a science teacher in New York’s Nassau County, is scheduled to appear in criminal court on Jan. 21. Authorities said a 17-year-old had been at Russo’s house on New Year’s Eve when the Herricks High School teacher injected him with what appeared to be a vaccine for the coronavirus. He later went home and told his mother, who said she had not authorized the vaccination, and alerted authorities. The Nassau County Police Department did not say how Russo, 54, obtained a vial. The vaccination appears to have been filmed by another person in the room, who captioned it, “never been so uncomfy in his life.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO