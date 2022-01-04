ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

New York teacher arrested after injecting minor with what appeared to be COVID vaccine

By Lola Fadulu
Seattle Times
 1 day ago

Laura Parker Russo, a 54-year-old public-school science teacher in Nassau County, New York, was arrested after being accused of giving a minor a COVID-19 vaccine without parental consent. She has since been removed from the classroom and is scheduled to appear in criminal court on Jan. 21. According to...

www.seattletimes.com

CBS New York

Police: Biology Teacher Laura Russo Arrested For Allegedly Injecting Teen With COVID Vaccine, Though She’s Not Authorized To Do So

SEA CLIFF, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island woman who is not a medical worker and not authorized to administer vaccines was arrested after police say she gave a teenager what was believed to be a coronavirus shot in her living room. As CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported Monday, inside a landmark, Victorian-latticed 1882 Sea Cliff home, a 54-year-old biology teacher with no medical qualifications was arrested for allegedly inoculating a teenage without his parental permission. Family members of the accused, identified as Laura Parker Russo, declined comment, but her Sea Cliff neighbors expressed concern. “It would send panic to the public if there...
SEA CLIFF, NY
CBS New York

United Federation Of Teachers Not Happy With New York City’s Decision To Have In-Person Learning In Schools On Monday

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — With the rise in COVID-19 cases has come a push for New York City Public Schools to go remote this week. Some districts in New Jersey and Westchester County have already made that call, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reported. On Sunday, there was a line out the door of a COVID testing center on the Upper West Side. The positivity rate in New York City is almost 22%, with the highest rate — nearly 27% — in the Bronx. But Mayor Eric Adams said that won’t stop schools from opening Monday. “The stats are clear. The safest place for children...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Fox News

New York police arrest 5 amid COVID-19 vaccine mandate protest at Burger King

A Burger King in Brooklyn was the site of an anti-vaccine protest Monday night that sparked a large police response and resulted in five arrests, a report said. The New York Post reported that a video of the protest circulated online and showed maskless participants shouting at employees who did not serve them. The paper pointed out that the city’s mandate requires that all dine-in guests show a proof of vaccination.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York Post

NYC teachers sue for two weeks of remote learning as COVID cases soar

A group of New York City school teachers asked a judge to force remote classes in city schools for two weeks amid the surge in COVID-19 cases, new court papers show. The 11 teachers — members of union caucus UFT Solidarity — are petitioning for all classes to be conducted online through Jan. 18 to give students and staff the opportunity to get tested for the virus and receive the results, according to a Manhattan Supreme Court lawsuit filed Thursday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

NY Teacher Reassigned After Allegedly Injecting Teen With COVID Vax at Home

A Long Island teacher arrested for allegedly injecting a minor with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has been reassigned from the classroom, a school official said, pending the outcome of an investigation. Laura Parker Russo, a science teacher in New York’s Nassau County, is scheduled to appear in criminal court on Jan. 21. Authorities said a 17-year-old had been at Russo’s house on New Year’s Eve when the Herricks High School teacher injected him with what appeared to be a vaccine for the coronavirus. He later went home and told his mother, who said she had not authorized the vaccination, and alerted authorities. The Nassau County Police Department did not say how Russo, 54, obtained a vial. The vaccination appears to have been filmed by another person in the room, who captioned it, “never been so uncomfy in his life.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
deseret.com

This science teacher was arrested for vaccinating a student

A science teacher from New York — who had no formal medical qualifications — was arrested for allegedly giving a COVID-19 vaccine to a student. Per BBC News, police said Laura Russo gave the dose to the 17-year-old male student at her home. Russo did not have consent...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Fox News

Cities with mask, vaccine mandates seeing huge COVID-19 spikes anyway

Cases of COVID-19 are surging across the country, including in major U.S. cities that have mandated masks and vaccinations amid the spread of the omicron variant. New York City averaged 36,856 reported cases per day as of Monday, which is a 517% increase from the average two weeks ago, according to government data compiled by The New York Times.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Houston Chronicle

Pants on Fire: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. falsely claims COVID-19 vaccine is 'deadliest ever made'

COVID-19 ushered in the biggest vaccination campaign in history. And a relentless disinformation campaign about vaccines quickly followed. One of the latest controversial statements about the vaccines came from Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a nephew of former President John F. Kennedy, and one of the biggest sources of anti-vaccine rhetoric today, as he spoke to Louisiana lawmakers.
U.S. POLITICS
Business Insider

Capitol police officers complained that Harry Dunn, who tearfully recounted being called the N-word during the January 6 riot, made it 'all about race': report

Some Capitol police have complained that Sergeant Harry Dunn has made January 6 "all about race." Dunn tearfully recounted being called the N-word during a July testimony before the January 6 committee. Some officers' outspokenness about Trump has revealed other divisions within the Capitol police. In the wake of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

How long does coronavirus last in your system?

CORONAVIRUS continues to spread across the US, with more than 189,700 confirmed cases nationwide. The deadly virus is highly infectious due to its incubation period as well as how easily it is transmitted. ⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates. Here is what you...
PUBLIC HEALTH

