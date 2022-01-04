ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PAIR OF FRANCHISE LEGENDS APPOINTED TO DUCKS GENERAL MANAGER SEARCH COMMITTEE

Cover picture for the articleThe Anaheim Ducks have been without a general manager since early-November when they placed Bob Murray on administrative leave following an investigation related to professional conduct. A few days after being placed on administrative leave, Murray resigned as general manager and entered an alcohol abuse program. It's been nearly...

Report: Kariya, Niedermayer part of Ducks' GM search committee

A pair of Anaheim Ducks legends are helping the franchise find its next general manager. Hockey Hall of Famers Paul Kariya and Scott Niedermayer are part of the organization's GM search committee, reports TSN's Pierre LeBrun. The group is rounded out by team CEO Michael Schulman, president of business operations...
Wild place Victor Rask on waivers, sign goalie

The Minnesota Wild just cannot stop doing some damn transactions on a Tuesday afternoon!. After recalling their two top prospects in Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy to the NHL, the Wild have placed forward Victor Rask on waivers to make room for them on the roster and in the lineup.
JAMES NEAL TO PLAY IN THE AHL FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 13+ YEARS

On Sunday afternoon, the St. Louis Blues announced that they placed veteran forward James Neal on waivers. On Monday afternoon, he cleared and will be assigned to the Springfield Thunderbirds of the American Hockey League. The 34-year-old hasn't played in the American Hockey League in 13+ years when he appeared...
‘Why Not Now?’: Wild’s Top 2 Prospects Set To Make NHL Debut Thursday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Wild’s top two prospects will make their NHL debuts this week. The team announced this week it has recalled forwards Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi from the Iowa Wild. Marco Rossi (23) and Matt Boldy (12).(Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) “I was surprised as a reaction, because you’re dreaming of that callup,” Rossi said. “You never know when the call-up’s going to come.” Boldy was the Wild’s top draft pick in the 2019 draft, while Rossi was the first-round pick a year later. Rossi leads the Iowa Wild this season in assists and is third...
Chicago Blackhawks trade Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Sam Lafferty

The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday traded longtime left wing project Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Sam Lafferty. Lafferty, 26, carries a $750,000 salary-cap hit and is signed through the end of the season. He’ll travel to Arizona, where the Hawks play the Coyotes on Thursday, and be assigned to the active roster. Lafferty, a 2014 fourth-round pick, had two assists in 10 ...
Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
Little Caesars Arena’s reactions to this fan on the jumbotron is the best thing we’ve seen all week

The Detroit Red Wings picked up a HUGE 6-2 win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. Not only did they dominate on the scoreboard but they also ended a pretty long drought too! Until last night, the Red Wings went 100 straight games without scoring on the penalty kill! Tyler Bertuzzi and Pius Suter ended that drought with one goal each just 37 seconds apart on the same PK! You can only imagine how loud Little Caesars Arena was!
CANADIENS ADD FOUR MORE PLAYERS TO NHL'S COVID PROTOCOL LIST

The Montreal Canadiens announced on Tuesday afternoon that they've added four more players and another coach to the National Hockey League's COVID-19 protocol list. Those players are Rafael Harvey-Pinard, Jesse Ylonen, David Savard, Samuel Montembeault as well as assistant coach Trevor Letowski. Montreal now has a total of 20 players...
