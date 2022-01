AMA Omaha Launches New Website to Offer Improved User Experience. The Omaha chapter of the American Marketing Association (AMA, amaomaha.org) is excited to announce the launch of their newly improved website! The upgraded site provides an advanced design to give visitors a more quality user experience. One of their new features includes a seamless event registration process, where you can easily select the event you are interested in, learn more information, and purchase your tickets all in one spot. AMA has also updated their Media & Resources tab, where you can browse their blog, listen to the AMA Omaha Podcast, and catch up on the latest news. Visit amaomaha.org today to check it out for yourself!

OMAHA, NE ・ 8 DAYS AGO